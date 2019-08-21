Q: What are vital signs in dogs, and what do I need to know about them?

A: Vital signs are just what they sound like: indicators of life and health. Specifically, they are body temperature, pulse rate and respiratory rate. It's a good idea to know what your dog's vital signs are when he's healthy and feeling good so that you will recognize the difference if he gets sick.

Normal body temperature for a dog is 101.5 degrees Fahrenheit, but a normal range is 100.2 degrees to 102.8 degrees. Any time your dog's temperature is lower than 100 degrees or higher than 103.5 degrees, he needs to see the veterinarian right away. A high temperature, or fever, can be caused by heatstroke, bacterial or viral infections, uncontrolled seizures or other conditions. A lower-than-normal temperature may be caused by hypothermia (exposure to cold) or shock, kidney failure or certain types of heart disease.

The normal pulse rate for a dog is 75 to 120 beats per minute. The rate varies depending on the dog's size, age and health. You can feel your dog's pulse if you press your finger against the blood vessel in the V-shaped area where the undersides of the hind legs join the body. To get the bpm, count the beats for 10 seconds, then multiply by six to get the total for one minute.

Respiratory rate is the number of breaths your dog takes per minute. In healthy dogs, the normal respiratory rate is 15 to 20 breaths per minute. Get to the veterinarian if you notice that your dog's breathing is shallow, labored or rapid. More than 35 breaths per minute is cause for concern and warrants a trip to the veterinarian right away.

THE BUZZ

• If you love cats but allergies to them make you sniffle, sneeze and feel miserable, the future of cat food may hold hope for you. Researchers at Nestle Purina and the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have preliminary results showing that Fel d1 — the protein that causes allergies — may be blocked by adding to cat food an egg product ingredient that reduces or neutralizes levels of the protein in cat saliva, hair and dander. A small pilot study then found that humans with allergies to cats had substantially improved responses when exposed to bedding from cats fed the anti-Fel d1 diet. Don't rush to get a cat, though; the results must be replicated in a larger human population before an anti-cat-allergy food or supplements can be developed.

• How should you introduce your puppy to a new object, sound or environment? We suggest taking it slow in our book "From Fearful to Fear Free." Proceed in a way that helps your pup remain calm and unafraid. Pair new experiences with tasty treats or a favorite toy. Build confidence by letting him become familiar with the new experience at his own pace. The puppy should have a rewarding experience with many different stimuli.

• When Muncie, Indiana, police officers learned that Muncie Animal Care and Services Shelter was running low on cat food and litter, they came up with a creative solution: People with minor parking tickets could pay their fines by donating an equivalent amount of cat food or litter to the shelter. The four-day promotion last month brought in supplies to care for more than 350 cats and kittens. Even people without parking tickets got in on the action. Maybe the publicity will drive other municipalities to offer similar deals to people with fines to pay?

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.