Steri-Clean franchises nationwide offer free, one-day, hoarding cleanouts to people who can’t afford the fee.

The local franchise, Steri-Clean Pittsburgh based in Chippewa Township, will participate in “Happy Hoardidays” and is looking for a family in western Pennsylvania in need of its services.

The recipient must be willing to have a team of volunteers and hoarding experts clean their home in either October or November. Steri-Clean also invites media outlets to cover the event, so the family also must agree to publicity.

Applicants can submit their story to info@hoarders.com with “Happy Hoardidays” in the subject line or call 1-800-462-7337. Photos of each room in the home must be attached in the email. The winner will be selected Sept. 2.

Volunteers and donations also are being accepted. Steri-Clean provides tools, equipment, safety clothing and other materials needed. Financial donations and sponsorships are being accepted to pay for disposal containers, meals and drinks, and safety gear for volunteers.