Bigger doesn't always mean better, especially for people who live in tiny homes.

Giving up square footage, tiny-home dwellers yearn for a more simple life, are often concerned about the environment and are financially motivated to spend their money on pursuits other than housing.

There is no official description of just what constitutes a tiny home, but usually they're under 400 square feet, said Dan Louche, owner of Tiny Home Builders in Cumming, Georgia. They can be on wheels or not.

A confluence of events, including the emerging interest in tiny living combined with the 2007-08 financial crisis, encouraged more people to consider living more modestly. In 2014, the TV show "Tiny Home Nation" gave the movement a giant boost, Louche said. "The trend is still growing," he said.

Eighty percent to 85 percent of his clients are financially motivated. Louche said: "You can buy a house for the price of a car." Downsizing, or the simplification aspect, is often challenging. "Many people think less stuff equals more happiness. They can move into a tiny home and stop acquiring stuff, stop recreational shopping. It's challenging but it's a satisfying challenge," Louche said.

More difficult is finding a place to live, which is not depicted in the happy stories shown on television. "The big question is, where are you going to park it?" he said. Some areas of the country are more accepting, such as rural areas. Other parts will not allow tiny homes, which often leads owners to "live under the radar," not acquiring the necessary housing permits and other paperwork, Louche said.

Using space in unique ways, tiny homes are often compared to recreational vehicles. "We take the ingenuity of the RV industry and combine it with the quality of the home-building industry," with high-quality materials and better insulation, Louche said. A word of caution: Tiny homes are not for everyone. "If you aren't happy with your spouse in your current house, you won't be happy with them in a tiny house," Louche said.