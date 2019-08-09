A Reality panelist calls for action in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Believe or not, Saturday felt like a normal day.

You may be shocked to read this. How, you might say, can a person say this after the devastating events that occurred on Saturday, when 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio?

I say this because, in the context of daily life in the United States, this is simply nothing new. The country is averaging over one mass shooting a day, so at this point, it’s not a matter of when, but how many.

Let me be clear in saying that, the events that transpired in El Paso and Dayton are tragic, and I wish nothing but the best for the victims and their families.

The reality of the situation, though, is that these events will pan out in the same manner as the shootings before them. Prayers will be offered, scapegoats will be found, cries for reform will ring out, and then … nothing. The events fade from the spotlight, and politicians across the country sit back and fail to act.

We should be ashamed that our nation has come to this. For each shooting that happens, we the people look to the motives of the crime rather than each crime’s common denominator. At El Paso and Charleston, we blamed white nationalism. At Sandy Hook and Parkland, we blamed mental illness. And at Orlando and Fort Hood, we blamed Islamic extremism.

At this point, we can only do the victims justice by accepting responsibility for our failure to act and by admitting one thing: The only way to stop these senseless acts is to institute strict gun control legislation, not to target each reason one at a time. In the end, different motives may arise for different people thinking of carrying out such a heinous act, but if they obtain a gun, then they are automatically granted a license to kill.

After Parkland, society rose and said that enough was enough. We would march for our lives and work to protect one another, ensuring that no one else would live in fear due to the threat of assault rifles. Yet over a year later, 149 people have or will be laid to rest after being the victims of mass shootings. We have said that it was time for change after each shooting, and after this Saturday, it should be time to make good on those words.

Of course, the presence of the NRA and other gun lobbyists in Congress will make the passage of gun control bills difficult. We will never be like Australia or New Zealand, countries who were able to pass buy-back laws in the wake of mass shootings. But we can enforce stricter background checks, longer waiting periods, and bans on assault rifles and other machinery that can cause mass murder.

None of this will happen, though, if we sit pat and wait for others to take action. If you want to stop changing the channel to news of yet another shooting, start talking to your congressman — not through social media, where your messages will not be seen, but in person, over the phone, or through the mail. Boycott brands that sell assault rifles or that associated with the NRA. If you have the time, set up protests at you local, state, or federal government’s legislative building and call for the lawmakers inside to pass stricter gun control bills. But whatever you do, do not sit by passively and wait for others to bring about change.

Because if we do nothing, we may as well welcome the world to our new normal.