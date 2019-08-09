This country should be one of love and acceptance, not of hate and divisiveness.

Within two days, the United States has suffered through two horrific terrorist attacks.

Thirty people in total are dead as of now, with dozens more recovering from injuries. The El Paso, Texas, shooting is also the deadliest racially motivated shooting since 1921. Both the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, are an indelible stain on the country, with the shooting in El Paso having explicit connections to white nationalism.

Shortly before opening fire upon the Walmart, Patrick Crusius posted his personal manifesto on the online forum known as "8-Chan." The website cannot be accessed through a normal Google search, with one having to explicitly be searching to find the website. In his manifesto, Crusius says that he is "simply defending (his) country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion," while also citing the Christchurch, New Zealand, shooter as inspiration.

This blatant expression of white nationalism and Hispanophobia is allowed to thrive on 8-Chan and websites of similar nature. Violent threats to minorities, along with open support of Nazis are everyday occurrences on these websites. The First Amendment does not protect speech inciting violence, nor should it be weaponized to defend speech being spread throughout the most vile parts of the internet.

This country should be one of love and acceptance, not of hate and divisiveness. Hate forums such as these need to be taken down and permanently removed from the internet, for the safety of immigrants and every other group of people in this country.

White Nationalism is on the rise in this country, with five shootings alone this year being tied to the ideology. Research from the University of Maryland has shown that the share of attacks from right-wing extremists have increased from 6% in the 2000s, to 35% in the 2010s. Media needs to take responsibility to stop the dangerous rhetoric being spewed on network news. Talk-show hosts, Twitter pundits, and the President himself have all at one point or another called immigrants "invaders" of the country, which is the exact language used by the El Paso shooter, along with demonization of immigrants in general.

There is a difference between opinions and hate speech. Calling immigrants "invaders" and creating a dichotomy of "us vs. them," referring to citizens and immigrants, is hate speech and dangerous, especially when the large audiences are absorbing it. Public figures have a duty to condemn and own up to their hurtful rhetoric, as White Nationalism has no place in the country, or anywhere else in the world.