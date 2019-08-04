Unless you are a fan of the Avalon from Toyota, I bet you forgot it was even around.

Yes, they still make it. And yes, it’s an amazing luxury sedan. Somewhere between a Lexus GS and Toyota Camry sedan, we find the Avalon and all its glory.

That’s not a knock on the Avalon, it is easily one of my favorite cars from my youth and now with the new tech and styling, it might remain there for a while.

Under the hood is a 3.5L V6 putting out 301 horsepower and to the pavement through an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. Don’t let the silky exterior fool you, it’s a fast customer off the line and with an eight-speed auto it adds a little refinement to the game. Power is applied very well and doesn’t take much to get to highway speed. The transmission wasn’t a problem whatsoever and I didn’t realize it was an eight-speed until I looked it up.

There are paddle shifters if you feel the need to slam through gears but with this type of car, cruising is much more enjoyable.

Exterior styling is absolutely bonkers. I am in love with the LED lights up front, the daytime lights and the turn signals all look like gems at night. Around back there are quad pipes and amazing 3D-ish-looking tail lamps that aren’t flat like most cars.

There is a sculpted edge that tucks into the tailgate and gives it a real Lexus-looking rear layout. Nothing wrong with that. The wheels are pushed to the corners and it has an athletic stance. It really does look like a Lexus model you forgot about but the Toyota badge tells a different tale. I’m a fan.

Inside is equally as luxurious and modern. The dash is all encompassing and rises up in the middle to create a flat touch surface for all your stereo and navigation needs. Below that is the HVAC and another storage compartment for main items.

The shifter is right where you will rest your hand and the overall layout of the interior is well-done and simple. Front seats are extremely comfortable and offer lateral support for aggressive driving. Rear passengers also will feel coddled from the expansive legroom and headroom. My three kiddos had no issues back there and I was able to install the seat for my daughter in seconds. Trunk space is also large and able to manage sports equipment or any type of shopping.

On road the Avalon is a well executed and smooth sedan. It has a bit of a sporty ride and wasn’t my dad’s favorite to ride in but I’m used to the sportiness and want that in a sports/luxury sedan.

The throttle and ride is very well-done and offers the driver different selections on the drive type. I am a fan of the regular comfort mode and how smooth everything performs. I love these type of cars because they are smooth on the highway and like to carve corners when you hit the country roads. Overall, the appearance is what really attracts me to the Avalon. The lighting and smooth lines give an overall appearance of luxury and refinement. Exactly what you’ll find when you take one for a ride. Toyota claims 25 mpg and I was able to maintain around 23 mpg during my road test. MSRP for the Touring is $44,913.

Will Chamberlain is a local freelance automotive journalist and full-time Realtor with eXp Realty in Beaver and can be reached at wchamberlain@pghcarguys.com.