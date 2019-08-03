It’s better to find them before they find you.

All hornets are wasps. But not all wasps are hornets. Now that you’re probably thoroughly confused, let’s explain.

I don’t need a crystal ball to predict that it’s wasp season. Especially when every other call I field asks for help getting rid of these flying menaces.

While it seems somewhat early in the season, hornets have suddenly bloomed. And their nest size seems to grow exponentially by the hour.

Social wasps, or hornets as they can appropriately be called, build enclosed, gray paper nests. Depending on the species, these nests can be located in the ground, in foliage, on a structure, in a structure or anywhere that affords them protection.

My first wasp idiom: It’s better to find them before they find you. Just ask anyone accidentally mowing over a ground nest of yellow jackets. Or being rudely interrupted with a trip to the emergency room when your hedge trimming chore is interrupted.

A quick biology lesson: The stinger, for bees and wasps, is the female’s ovipositor, or egg-laying apparatus. Only the girls can sting. The boys only buzz around and annoy you.

A wasp stinger is smooth, like a needle. She has many opportunities for multiple jabs, with no trace of an actual stinger. Just a reminder of an unpleasant experience, accompanied by pain, swelling, itching or possibly worse.

Personal allergies determine the severity and seriousness of a sting. Anaphylaxis shock kills about 2,500 people annually.

Solitary wasps

Solitary wasps are often mistakenly referred to as hornets, due to their long, dangling legs. Depending on the species, they will usually build open-celled paper nests or mud deposits.

It came as no surprise when a regular customer inquired about wasp removal. What puzzled me was this particular species was one that I hadn’t encountered in my lengthy career.

Mason wasps, Monobia quadridens, are quite beneficial. They feed on multitudes of damaging leaf rolling caterpillars in gardens. They are also quite efficient pollinators.

They are often confused with their nasty-attitude cousin, the bald-faced hornet. Both are similar in size and primarily black with obvious white markings on their abdomen.

Like most solitary wasps, they are not particularly aggressive. Unique to this species, the males are capable of stinging with the tip of their abdomen. They have no venom to inject, so it’s a short, painful burst.

These wasps will often nest in existing insect galleries, especially carpenter bees. They will also nest in hollowed-out tree branches and other naturally-occurring voids.

Mason wasp control is similar to other solitary species, only easier due to their predictability of nesting locales. A visual inspection should reveal their haunts.

Residual dust or spray, labeled for wasp control, can be applied directly into the infested galleries. Most jet sprays are inadequate for this treatment. Eradication of the current occupants should occur within 24 hours. The long-term residual results will continue to provide season-long protection. As with any pesticide, be sure to read and follow label directions.

Henry Fox is the owner of Henry N. Fox Professional Pest Management. You can ask him questions at letstalkbugs@gmail.com.