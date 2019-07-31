Wine Walk: 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, downtown Corry. Wineries will be set up inside members shops of the Downtown Corry Business Association. Wine tastings are available to all those who purchase a ticket. Participants may also purchase bottles. Tickets are $20 each through Thursday, $25 Friday. Find tickets at Whistle Stop, Hiram's Marketplace and Painted Finch. http://bit.ly/310EPln

Bloody Mary Sunday Funday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first Sunday of every month. Luminary Distilling serves bloody marys as part of Rory's Ristorante's brunch, inside the Nuovo Aurora social club, 1518 Walnut St.

St. James Summer Festival dinners: Italian dinner featuring Chuck & Ginny's sauce, 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, $9 for adults, $4 for kids 12 and younger; and turkey dinner, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 12, $3 for kids younger than 6. St. James Catholic Church, 2602 Buffalo Road. For more information, call 899-6178.

Cookbook drawing

We have a copy to give away of "Spiced: Unlock the Power of Spices to Transform Your Cooking" from America's Test Kitchen.

The hardback is more than a book of recipes. It offers descriptions and techniques for making the most of the power of spices to eat healthier, and challenge yourself to be more adventurous in the kitchen.

To enter, send a postcard to Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News, 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534, or email jennie.geisler@timesnews.com. Include your mailing address and the name of the book. No purchase necessary.

Go bananas

You want bananas. You head to the produce section. But wait. What are these green things? No. You need yellow ones. The kind you can eat or even bake with. Today. Not four days from now.

The Spruce rides to the rescue with two ways to ripen bananas forthwith:

In a day or two for eating: First, keep them together. Put the bunch into a paper bag with an apple or a couple of already very ripe bananas, fold down the top and store in the warmest area of your home: in the sun, near a heating vent, or on top of the fridge.

Immediately for baking: If you need them for quick bread, cake or other baked goods, bake unpeeled bananas on a foil-lined baking sheet at 300 F for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the skins turn completely black. Let them cool and scoop out the flesh.

In the future: You can make sure you always have bananas ready for baking by throwing any overripe ones you have on the counter into a freezer bag and into the freezer. When you need them, thaw in the microwave for 30 seconds and away you go.

Times-News staff