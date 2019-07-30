I want to lead off this week’s column with a confession, one that may come as a surprise to many people. I am not a handy guy. In fact, I will most often defer to paying someone to do a job rather than attempting to do it myself. As I have learned through painstaking research, things usually work out better that way.

So, when it came time to replace the screens in our sunroom, I relied on the experts — Alam’s Hardware in Aliquippa. Alam’s is a real throwback, a family-owned hardware business that continues to offer the services that the “big box” stores left behind long ago. I’ve never been in Alam’s when it wasn’t busy, so obviously their model is still working today.

Upon leaving Alam’s, I decided to take a ride back to the old site of Aliquippa Hospital. I remember reading a few years ago of the grand plans for that property once the hospital building was razed.

Apparently, those plans must still be in the works, because it remains a big, empty field of overgrown grass, weeds and the occasional chunk of cinder.

What a disappointing end for such a storied piece of land. While the lifespan of Aliquippa Hospital wasn’t very long by historical standards, the very fact that it even existed proves the love that the people of Aliquippa had for their town. The hospital was a community need that was actually paid for voluntarily by that community. It didn’t require government mandates or taxes to build, only the will and generosity of thousands of steelworkers.

The story of how Aliquippa Hospital came about is one that requires us to go back to the very beginning of the town.

THE LIFEBLOOD OF WOODLAWN

The story of Woodlawn’s evolution from a small, farming village into an industrial stronghold is one that has been told numerous times in this column. If you’re a longtime reader of “Histories & Mysteries,” you can probably recite the story on your own by now.

During the 1900s, the Jones & Laughlin Steel Co., like many other steel firms, had run out of room for expansion in Pittsburgh. The new frontier would be northwest along the Ohio River, which had recently seen the completion of a series of locks and dams that made navigation year-round a reality.

Thousands of acres of undeveloped farmland were now in play for the first time.

J&L Steel built its new Aliquippa Works at Woodlawn, a multi-faceted operation that spanned several miles along the Ohio River. In 1909, the new plant began production at the first of what would become five blast furnaces at Woodlawn. By 1920, the Aliquippa Works was one of the most prolific producers of steel in North America. It would grow steadily until it employed more than 15,000 people.

Woodlawn itself became a marvel of growth, with J&L Steel as the catalyst. Every payday injected wealth into the community, building upon the modern town that the company had carved out of the wilderness. While it was a “boom town," Woodlawn lacked the speculative nature of Western gold-rush towns. It was designed by the company from stem to stern, planned out to the letter, and built on a commodity much more reliable than gold.

Despite the way it is romanticized today, Woodlawn was not Xanadu. In the dark alleys and hollows around town, a battle was waged in those early days between the company and its mostly foreign workforce. Like most places that had industrialized labor, an underbelly of omnipresent corruption and oppression existed beyond the bright lights of main street. The company and the borough’s police force worked hand-in-hand — sometimes for the good, and sometimes, not so much.

The labor disputes of the 1920s and 1930s only made the situation worse, but what came out on the other side was a community that was stronger and more united in its purpose. In 1929, Woodlawn made its biggest powerplay yet, annexing a large portion of Hopewell Township and forcing an unlosable consolidation vote with the smaller Aliquippa Borough. The new, larger borough took the name Aliquippa, matching the mill that pumped the weekly lifeblood into the growing community.

WORKING TOGETHER

Once the dust had settled on the labor strife, the balance of power shifted in Aliquippa. For the first time, the citizens of the town had power to dictate their own futures. Still, the company never failed to come to bat for the town it had built. Whenever a community project was needed, J&L Steel was always there to support Aliquippa.

In 1949, funding was needed to build a new community ballpark. Donations poured in from local business and individuals, which were then matched by the steel firm. When the ballpark was dedicated on July 24, 1949, it was named in honor of J&L’s president and chairman of the board, Adm. Ben Moreell.

Six years later, it was determined that a new community park should be built. Once again, it was J&L Steel donating the land, along with the concrete and lumber for the new concession stand and pavilion.

Employees of J&L built the park in their off hours from the mill, giving Aliquippa another fine recreational option. The new Aliquippa Community Park was dedicated on June 30, 1954.

Numerous other projects were completed in the same manner. When the school district needed money to update its older buildings, J&L Steel stepped up to help. When World War II forced extreme food rationing, the company donated land for its employees to farm on Crow Island. It was a truly symbiotic relationship between company and community, and the result became the envy of industrial towns across America.

By the early 1940s, Aliquippa had reached its peak population at a little more than 27,000 people. During the war years, little time was available to worry about community projects. Instead, people were busy working double shifts at the mill, collecting scrap or buying war bonds. J&L Steel won numerous awards for defense production thanks to the tireless efforts of its employees.

Once the war came to an end, the dynamics in Aliquippa began to change. Returning servicemen began building homes on the outskirts of town, expanding the footprint of the community. The New Sheffield area, in particular, saw a huge increase in home construction during the late-1940s. It would be there that the last great community effort would be forged by the steel company and the citizens of Aliquippa.

THE MISSING PIECE

Like most causes, the fight for a community hospital in Aliquippa began with one man. In 1945, J&L Steel employee John Sopko submitted a letter to Aliquippa Council advocating for the project. Even with a future construction budget of $4 million, the borough was unable to fit a hospital into its plans, instead committing to a “strong promotion of the idea moving forward.”

Sopko would not be deterred, however. He submitted a series of cartoons to The Daily Times illustrating the need for the hospital. His one-man campaign succeeded in drumming up support for the idea, but the economics simply would not allow it to go beyond that point. It would be three years before any real movement would be seen.

In 1948, an advisory board was formed by hardware store owner Nick DeSalle, an Italian immigrant who also had a dream of a hospital for his hometown. This board included DeSalle, L.H. Pyle, banker Ray P. Hineman, pharmacist Winton Hoffman and funeral director James A. Darroch. After careful planning, the five men incorporated the Aliquippa Hospital Association in February 1950.

Two major steps had to be accomplished by the association before any fundraising could take place.

First, a survey had to be performed to document the need for another community hospital in Beaver County. Once the survey was completed, the proper certification had to be procured from the Pennsylvania State Department of Welfare. These steps took nearly three years to accomplish.

Finally, in early 1953, the group was ready to begin raising money for the hospital. The first stop was at the general offices of J&L Steel, which immediately offered a 33-acre tract of land in what was known as the Cooper Plan. The steel company also pledged to match dollar-for-dollar any funds raised by the community-at-large. That was the big ticket promise needed to kick-start the project into high gear. On Nov. 24, 1953, a banquet was held at the Sheffield Towers restaurant (current Aliquippa American-Serbian Club). More than 200 business, civic and industrial leaders all pledged their support for the project. Suddenly, it was no longer a dream. Aliquippa was going to get its community hospital.

Over the next year, the fundraising campaign took in contributions from more than 14,000 people, most of them steelworkers who donated a portion of their pay. Once J&L Steel matched the number, the effort had raised more than $2.3 million. Once again, the community and its largest company had come together to accomplish a goal for the common good.

A HOSPITAL IS BORN

On May 22, 1955, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new Aliquippa Hospital. More than 2,000 people were in attendance at the site to hear keynote speeches by J&L chairman Moreell and Anthony Vladovich, the president of Local 1211, CIO-USW. The two speakers represented the continued relationship between the steel firm, its workers and the town.

On May 5, 1957, less than two years later, the new Aliquippa Hospital was dedicated in front of a robust crowd. The 100-bed facility was built with all of the modern conveniences, including an obstetrical wing, pharmacy, hydro and physiotherapy rooms and one of the largest hospital kitchens in the region. A plaque near the main entrance read: “Through the united effort of the Jones and Laughlin Steel Corp., its employees, and the United Steel Workers of America Local 1211, this healing institution has been erected to serve all people regardless of race, creed or color.”

For 51 years, Aliquippa Hospital served the community that had created it. Unfortunately, times change, and the day arrived when a community hospital was no longer a viable option. In 2008, the hospital closed its doors for the final time. Three years later, the building was razed, leaving behind nothing but the memories of a community accomplishment for the ages.

Thousands of babies, including your favorite county historian, were born at Aliquippa Hospital. I suppose that the hospital’s legacy now lies in the hands of those who were born there, as we are living testaments to the vitality of Aliquippa’s golden age.

Jeffrey Snedden is a local historian and researcher. If you have any subjects, questions or comments for Histories & Mysteries, please send them to historiesandmysteries@yahoo.com. Each week, he will choose a few new topics and update past ones with readers notes and questions.