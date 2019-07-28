The Erie Community Foundation makes a prorated match for every gift.

The Erie Community Foundation's Erie Gives campaign gives everyone a chance to help Erie improve through a lot of little successes that add up to big successes. Anyone can help with a $25 donation, and the Foundation provides a prorated match — increasing every gift.

"Erie Gives is an opportunity for everyone to be a philanthropist with as little as $25," said Mike Batchelor, president of the Erie Community Foundation.

Erie's Luther and Connie Manus make an impact on quite a few nonprofits on Erie Gives Day. "I think we gave to 13 nonprofits on Erie Gives Day last year," Luther Manus said. The Manuses, both retired City of Erie educators, have been frequent contributors to Erie nonprofits that often deal with education, and Connie Manus said every nonprofit deserves attention.

"Every organization is important. Luther likes to be consistent every year, and we have a list of places we give. It's a good way to give back and we do it every year — since the beginning. It’s amazing what we can do. Look what happened when people gave $10 per person to elect President Obama," she said.

Youth leadership organizations and education are most important to the Manuses, who continue to volunteer their time in addition to monetary donations. When Luther Manus learns that someone he meets has a teenager looking at local colleges, he offers his advice and brochures to help. "He knows the scholarships — there are so many out there," his wife said. "We are educators for life and forever."

More than Erie Gives

Local donors are obviously interested in giving back to their community, but Erie natives who left for careers far from Erie have been quick to give back to their own hometown long after they were successful in other regions. In 2018, gifts to the Erie Community Foundation came from 41 states and 10 countries. Batchelor noted that everyone loves to give to their hometown because "you only have one hometown."

Challenges get attention

On Erie Gives Day, Batchelor and Erin Fessler, vice president of marketing and community/government relations for the Erie Community Foundation, noted that nonprofits are creative in trying to call attention to themselves and stand out from the rest. Many often throw out challenges and rewards for meeting fundraising goals. In 2018, Abby Zupan, of Erie, dressed as a dinosaur when the nonprofit Emma's Footprints reached $5,000 as part of a challenge.

Dreams do come true

In the foundation's 2018 annual report, stories of how people in Erie benefit were inspiring. Batchelor and Fessler called attention to the Oasis Project Farmer's Market, 914 State St. in downtown Erie, which has filled the need for a food oasis in the community and has been open for six months. The year-round market was one of many recipients of foundation grants.

How does Erie Gives work?

On Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., you can make a donation to any of the more than 300 participating nonprofits by logging onto www.eriegives.org where you'll find a list of participating nonprofits. You'll need to have your own email address to participate. If you don't have an email, call the Foundation at 814-454-0843.

How much can I give? The minimum gift is $25, but there are no limits on the amount you choose to give or the number of organizations you can choose in a transaction.

How to use credit cards: Visa, MasterCard and Discover will be accepted.

What if I want to write a check: This year, for the first time, donors can write a check to the Erie Community Foundation and must include a check donation form available from the Foundation. The check must be delivered to the Erie Community Foundation, 459 W. Sixth Street by Monday, Aug. 12.

Prorated match: The Erie Community Foundation provides a prorated match for each gift.

If you need a receipt: You will receive an email receipt.

Do you need a reminder about Erie Gives Day? Text "REMIND" to 814-580-5846 for reminders before the big day.

Erie Gives Check Distribution Day: The nonprofits will receive all donations plus the Erie Community Foundation’s prorated matches on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Erie Zoo. LEL

At a glance:

Erie Gives started in 2011 to celebrate the Erie Community Foundation’s 75th anniversary. Since that time, the number of donors has more than doubled and the amount of gifts has more than quintupled. The top recipient in 2018 were the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education/Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week.





2018: $4.47 million 7,945 donors

2017: $4.42 million, 7,685 donors

2016: $3.45 million, 7,395 donors

2015: $2.84 million, 6,466 donors

2014: $2.27 million, 5,465 donors

2013: $1.74 million, 4,613 donors

2012: $1.23 million, 3,843 donors

2011: $774,444, 2,770 donors