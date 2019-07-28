If you're a fan of Lucille Ball, you'll want to visit the nationally acclaimed National Comedy Center and the 28th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival coming up Aug. 7 - 11.

“Are you tired, run-down, listless? Do you poop out at parties? Are you unpopular? Well, are you? The answer to all your problems is in ...” Jamestown, New York, where there’s something funny going on that you’ll want to add to your arsenal of good cheer.

If you recognize the quote above as Lucille Ball portraying Lucy Ricardo, giving the famous Vitameatavegamin pitch from the “Lucy Does a TV Commercial” episode of her 1950s sitcom “I Love Lucy,” then you likely also know that nearby Jamestown is considered Ball’s hometown (She was actually born in the adjacent village of Celoron - more on that later.), and the city has done a lot to honor and memorialize the leading lady of comedy, for better or worse.

The so-called Scary Lucy statue erected in Celoron several years ago was met by public outcry and replaced in 2016 with a glamorous, respectful and much more recognizable likeness by sculptor Carolyn D. Palmer.

For Lucy pilgrims, The National Comedy Center and the 28th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will be a big draw from Aug. 7 - 11. But that's not all. Lucille Ball Memorial Park is reason enough for some to visit Jamestown and its suburbs. Add to that the 37,000 sq. ft. National Comedy Center which opened in 2018, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which has brought live comedy, tours, and workshops to the city for 28 years, plus opportunities to visit Ball’s childhood home and Lake View Cemetery where she and many of her contemporaries are interred, and you’ve got a recipe for satisfying belly laughs, with or without the power of Vita-meat-a-something-or-other.

But don’t take my word for it. In just a year, accolades have been heaped on the center. It was voted best new attraction by USA Today earlier this year, “Conde Nast Traveler” called it “one of the best museums in the country,” and the U.S. Congress has designated the center the U.S.’s official cultural institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations. That’s a mouthful. Almost as much as Vita-meat-a-you-know-what.

The Center was also recently named in a cover story in People magazine which listed the top 100 reasons to love America this year (July 1). The wide-ranging list, which includes everything from youth activism to the goat yoga craze to the semicentennials of Apollo 11, “Sesame Street” and Woodstock mentions only three museums worthy of the title. All the more reason to stand and applaud.

Gary Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Comedy Center, welcomes the accolades. "Our first year of operations at the National Comedy Center has gone well beyond expectations. Response from visitors, who've come from all 50 states and nine countries, has been outstanding, and we're very proud to be rated a rare 5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor," he said. "We were honored to be voted a 'Best New Attraction' by USA Today and earlier this month People magazine named us one of '100 Reasons to love America.' We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to Jamestown in August for our Lucille Ball Comedy Festival — which looks to be our biggest festival yet — with headliners Sebastian Maniscalco and John Mulaney."

Laughter rings out from all corners of the center. With more than 50 “deeply funny exhibits” and an advisory board that includes such comedy royalty as Lewis Black, W. Kamau Bell and Paula Poundstone, it’s no wonder.

A visit to the center is not a spectator sport. It was designed as a highly interactive, personalized facility where comedy fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at their heroes’ creative processes, and create a customized personal comedy profile to explore comedy styles from slapstick to satire, and Vaudeville to memes. Regular live comedy events come to the museum itself and to nearby Chautauqua Institution and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. And with dual admission to the Center and the Luci Desi Museum that it operates, Ball and husband and partner Desi Arnaz’s original costumes and props from “I Love Lucy” are within arm’s reach.

The 28th annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival fills the museum and dozens of nearby locations with laughter for five days this August. An abridged version of the full festival lineup includes performances by standup comics John Mulaney, Sebastian Maniscalco, Brian Regan, and others who’ve appeared on almost every late-night show on the airwaves. Guests can travel back in time with Lucy and Ethel impersonators Diane Vincent and Rhonda Medina, who will also pose for fan photos (for a price). The opening of a new exhibit honoring comedy innovator Ernie Kovacs pays homage to the 20th-century evolution of American humor. And kid-friendly interactive comedy by the duo Eddy and Kit makes the festival a destination for the whole family.

Serious Lucy lovers can enjoy guided bus tours of Lucy landmarks, including her childhood home, get studious with a Lucy history talk by the Fenton History Center, or test their knowledge in the Lucille Ball trivia contest.

And in true festival style, there’s no going hungry, whether you opt to stomp grapes and manhandle chocolate — Lucy-style — on the conveyor belt, or grab a bite at the festival’s weekend block party or lunch cruise.

Although the festival is the center’s standout event, it’s worth a trip there any time of year. So put Jamestown on your map. And heed Lucy’s famous words: “Join the thousands of happy peppy people and get a great big bottle of Vitaveatyvemeanyminimoe!”

Halle Kostansek is a grant and project manager at WQLN Public Media.

Know If You Go

National Comedy Center

203 W. Second St., Jamestown, New York

716-484-2222

www.comedycenter.org

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $12-$25.50, children 5 and under free

Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Museum

2 W. Third St., Jamestown, New York

716-484-0800

www.lucy-desi.com

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $11-$16, children 5 and under free

Dual admission to both museums is available from National Comedy Center

28th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Aug. 7 to 11, 2019

Various hours, locations, Jamestown, New York

www.comedycenter.org

Event tickets: Free-$153.50