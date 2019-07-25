Dear Readers: Being a mom is rewarding, yet challenging and stressful at the same time. What are some hints for moms when times get tough? Read on:

• Stop comparing yourself and your family with other people and families. It may be necessary to take a break from social media sites.

• Keep yourself healthy. You will feel better and have more energy. Eat good food, drink plenty of water, work out a few times a week and get enough sleep. Meditation can help, too.

• Keep a journal of all the crazy and funny things your kids say and do.

• Schedule a girlfriend getaway. Time with friends your own age has been shown to reduce stress.

Gratitude and spiritual life can ground you and make you feel more happy and content. — Heloise

Dear Heloise: Now is a good time to look for sales in the brick-and-mortar stores, but did you know that stores keep the sales racks in the back of the store? There's a reason for this: You must walk past the brand-new merchandise, all pretty and fresh, to get to the discount bin, which is usually picked over.

If you're not shopping for current, in-season clothes and styles, parade past the new stuff and go find a bargain. — Ellie R. in Pennsylvania

Dear Heloise: I freeze coffee and soft drinks in my ice cube trays; my drinks never get watered down. — Ann V.P., Lubbock, Texas

Dear Heloise: My husband and I paid for our meal at a restaurant with a gift card. The waiter told us the card only had a penny remaining on it! We believe the waiter took a nice tip with the balance that was on the card.

Advise your readers to know the balance on their card before they use it. Call the customer service number on the back. We learned too late. — A Reader, via email

Dear Heloise: I heard a story on the news about a homeless person; the reporter referred to the man as a "transient." Is there a better term? — Fred W. in New York

Dear Fred: How about "a person experiencing homelessness" or "someone who addresses"? We want to focus on the person and not a label or situation. — Heloise

Dear Readers: Did you know that a pint is 16 ounces, 2 cups, half a quart and one-eighth of a gallon? — Heloise

