Your guide to bands and musicians performing around the Erie region this week.
Performing a live music event somewhere in the Erie region? Submit your show info (including date, time, place and name of the band or musician) at http://bit.ly/ErieAroundTown by Monday, 7 p.m., each week.
Due to limited space, we cannot guarantee all listings will be published. Note that some clubs and venues are for members and guests only; call ahead to confirm availability of shows.
If you have a band or performance photo to feature in the listings, email your hi-res images (200 dpi or better), with a caption identifying everyone in the photo from left to right, to dmassing@timesnews.com.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
SOLDIERS/SAILORS HOME: Fab4Ever, 1:30 p.m.
SKUNK AND GOAT TAVERN: Acoustic-Jukebox, 6 p.m.
COLONY PUB: Boyd & Lex, 6 p.m.
RUM RUNNERS: Monica Lewis, 7 p.m.
RIVERSIDE BREWING CO.: Eliot Road, 6 p.m.
SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS: Big Dog Acoustics, 6 p.m.
ALEXANDER'S: Jesse James Weston, 6 p.m.
CAB: Rankin & Schell, 6 p.m.
NORTH HILLS, CORRY: Jim and Beth McQuiston, 7 p.m.
FREAKY FRIDAY
WOODY'S BACKWATER BARGE AND GRILL: Leeanna Golembiewski, 7 p.m.
EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: Josh Travis, 6 p.m.
PINE JUNCTION: Glenn & Teddy Rankin, 2 p.m.
CORK 1794: Nicholas Nasibyan, 7 p.m.
ARUNDEL CELLARS: Abbey Road, 6 p.m.
COCONUT JOE'S: Geek Army, 6 p.m.
TIPSY BEAN: Open Mic hosted by Kevin Pollifrone, 7 p.m.
GOODELL GARDENS: Generic NewGrass, 7 p.m.
VOODOO BREWERY, ERIE: Fred Oakman 5 p.m.
CHURCHILL'S BOURBON & BREW: SASS Acoustics, featuring Kayti Stadler, 5 p.m.
SLOPPY DUCK: Twisted Lid, 8 p.m.
DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Money Shot 2.0, 9 p.m.
SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS: Sean Patrick McGraw, 6 p.m.
COLONY PUB: Rankin & Schell, 5 p.m.; Duke Sherman Band, 7:30 p.m.
EDINBORO/MCKEAN VFW: Jesse James Weston, 7 p.m.
HARBOR RIDGE GOLF COURSE: Chain Gang, 6 p.m.
IRISH COUSINS: Johnny Major, 6 p.m.
SANDBAR: Groove, 8 p.m.
ROOM 33: Mambo, 7 p.m.
FAMILY AFFAIR CAMPGROUND: Jays Band, 8 p.m.
UGLY TUNA TAVERN: RiffRiders Lite, 6 p.m.
SUPER SATURDAY
RIVERSIDE BREWING CO.: Leeanna Golembiewski, 7 p.m.
LIBERTY PARK: Small Town Rollers, noon, Beer on the Bay
COCONUT JOE'S: Refuge, 6 p.m.
EDINBORO HOTEL BAR: Jesse James Weston, 8 p.m.
FAMILY AFFAIR CAMPGROUND: Jack Stevenson & Buried Treasure Band, 5 p.m.
COVE: Bob Ferragine (Acoustics By Fudge), 2 p.m.
HARBOR VIEW GRILLE: Acoustic Ear Candy, 6 p.m.
CORK 1794: Mark and Jack, 7 p.m.
DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Moonshine, 9:30 p.m.
IRISH COUSINS: Boyd Baker, 6:45 p.m.
PINNEAPLE EDDIE: Hultman and Barb, 6 p.m.
FIREHOUSE TAP & GRILLE: Fred Oakman, 9 p.m.
21 BRICKS WINERY: Abbey Road, 7 p.m.
DISCOVER PRESQUE ISLE (BEACH 8): Eliot Road, 6 p.m.
SPRAGUE FARM & BREW WORKS: Junction PA, 6 p.m.
RUM RUNNERS: Northern Accents, 8 p.m.
COLONY PUB: Smoke and Mirrors, 6 p.m.
DOC HOLLIDAY'S: Moonshine, 9:30 p.m.
WILHELM WINERY: Jesse James Weston, 1 p.m.
ROOM 33: Dave Van Amburg & Friends, 7 p.m.
HARBORCREEK MOOSE LODGE: Whiskey For Three, 8 p.m.
SLOPPY DUCK SALOON: New Wave Nation, 8 p.m.
CHURCHILL'S BOURBON AND BREW: RiffRiders Lite, 7 p.m.
LAKELAND'S RESTAURANT: Monica Lewis, 6 p.m.
OASIS PUB: Breeze Band, 9 p.m.
SCHICKALAY'S ON THE BAY: Eric Brewer & Friends, 5 p.m.
SENSATIONAL SUNDAY
CORK 1794: James Madden, 10 a.m.
SKUNK AND GOAT TAVERN: SASS Acoustics, 11 a.m.
CALAMARI'S: Smilo & the Ghost, 6 p.m.
ARUNDEL CELLARS: Dock Boys, 1 p.m.
COVE: Hultman and Barb, 2 p.m.
COLONY PUB: Mambo, 5 p.m.
SILVER SHORES: Jesse James Weston, 4 p.m.
PINE JUNCTION PAVILION: Gem City Revival, 2 p.m.
LUMINARY DISTILLING: BB2, 2 p.m.
MOUND GROVE: RiffRiders Lite, 1 p.m.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
COVE: Jesse James Weston, 6 p.m.
SCHEIDE PARK: Breeze Band, 7 p.m.
MOLLY BRANNIGAN'S: Matty B., 9 p.m.
TWISTED TUESDAY
SANDBAR: Open Mic & Jam hosted by Brook & Gina, 7 p.m.
WILD WEDNESDAY
CALAMARI’S: Leeanna Golembiewski, 5 p.m.
ALBION VFW: Jesse James Weston, 7:30 p.m.
BRICK WALK CAFE: Acoustic-Jukebox, 6 p.m.
COLONY PUB: Monica Lewis, 6 p.m.
Showcase staff report