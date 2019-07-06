More than 20 $1 million homes are on the market, including several with lakefront views.

There are a lot of homes listed for more than $1 million, and they all have something great to offer, but not all of them have lakefront or waterfront views. We've selected a few to show off today, but there are more. It's always nice to look, and it never costs anything to peek inside through House to Home.



8424 East Lake Road, Harborcreek



$1.7 million

A lake view, 16 acres, three homes with nearly 9,000 square feet are all listed for sale in one parcel. The family-owned property's main house even has a theater room with newer bamboo flooring. The second home is close to the main house, and it is a two-bedroom caretaker's cottage with 1,280 square feet. It features wonderful lake views as well. A spacious two-story guest cottage is closest to the lake, and it includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,212 square feet. The property's circle drive wraps around to an in-ground pool visible from all of the houses. It includes a pool house and picnic shelter along with a boathouse, six-bay heated garage and four-bay garage. A gas well on the property serves all of the homes. It is listed with Sherry Bauer Real Estate Services.

4206 Commodore Drive, Millcreek

$1.25 million

Located right above the lake, this brick home sits on 1.4 acres and has its own road that accesses a gazebo with plumbing and electric on 110 feet of beach. Inside, it offers five bedroom suites, four full baths, three half baths and 4,144 square feet with three full floors of living space. Built in 2001, its taxes are $24,480. It is listed with Katherine Rigmin of Coldwell Banker, Select.

7538 W. Wilson Road, Fairview

$1.25 million

Built in 1930, this updated home has all the elegance and old-world charm of a glamorous older setting, yet it is updated beautifully. It sits on 3 acres and includes 4,065 square feet, five bedrooms, four baths and it features 225 feet of private beach property along with a picnic shelter and boathouse near the water. Best of all, you can take a tram down the hill to the beach setting. Inside, it includes a top-of-the-line, gourmet, 26-by-25-foot kitchen that blends old and new styles. Walls of windows open up the back of the house, and the upstairs library and updated master suite are all incredible. Outside, it offers an in-ground saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen and stone patio — all enclosed in glass fencing. Taxes are $20,107. It is listed with Joe Herbert of Joe Herbert Realty.

232 Niagara Pointe Drive, Erie



$1.1 million



This 10,447-square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. It was built in 1995 and includes nearly an acre with a view of Presque Isle Bay. It features elegant rooms, a wine cellar, finished lower level and it is in the gated Niagara Pointe community. The spacious rooms include views, and the 34-by-18-foot living room is an incredible space. Taxes are $34,140. It is listed with Marsha Marsh of Marsha Marsh Real Estate.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HerTimesErie.