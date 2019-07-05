Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Strollers & Striders: 11:15 a.m., Experience Children's Museum, 420 French St. Connect with other parents on a 1-mile walk through downtown Erie each Friday through August. Bring sneakers, strollers and water for you and your kids. Each walk lasts one hour and will include a chance to participate in Erie Downtown Partnership's Dance It Out Downtown series. Every participant gets a coupon for use at a downtown business. For more information, visit www.eriedowntown.com/events/get-active/.

Sci-Fi Friday: 2 p.m., Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St. Children Ages 6+ Young sci-fi fans are invited to join us for free movie screenings and themed activities! Movies start at 2 with activities to follow. Popcorn and lemonade will be served. Today: "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" (1989, PG); activity: Shrinky Dinks. Free. For more information, call 451-6936.

Panegyri Greek Festival: 2:30 to 11 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4376 West Lake Road. First day of 31st annual Greek Festival, including cuisine, pastry, souvenirs, music, folk dancing, culture and more. Also Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. Free admission. For more information, call 838-8808 or visit www.erieorthodox.org.