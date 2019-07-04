If there's a better place for a beer and a burger, I'm still going to Sparky's.

Anyone mourning the loss of Pizzi's Cafe in Conneaut, Ohio, can come sit next to me at Sparky's Place, which opened just a few blocks away two years ago this month.

Sparky's, near the top of the hill that leads down to the marina, is one of the best burger-and-beer joints I've ever found. Everything is good. It's imaginative. It's well-thought-out: The menu, the decor, the atmosphere, the seating, the service, the entertainment.

Here's what I mean: I've been there twice when there has been live music. It has been just the right volume and just the right tone. Inside, the decor is fun to look at, but it's not cluttered or junky. Yes, there are a few TVs, but they're placed where you aren't forced to watch. The covered patio can be wrapped in canvas in bad weather, or open to let in the breeze off the lake.

And you take all this in before you order your drinks. Speaking of which, the beer list is as long as my forearm and they have a full bar with creative cocktail specials.

Oh, yes. And they serve food.

We started with poutine (a Canadian dish that is trendy in the U.S. at the moment) which included Sparky's curly fries with a light coating of gravy and served with cheese curds about the size of large olives. I knew I should have stopped eating it before I spoiled my dinner. But, well, anyway. My husband and son split a basket of Buffalo shrimp, which consisted of five large fried shrimp coated in Buffalo sauce and served over french fries. I hear they were good. They looked red and angry.

I fell in madly love when I tasted the Blues Burger, with bacon, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato and lettuce. That thing was amazing. That also came with Sparky's curly fries, which are simply salted and in no need of ketchup.

Our friend Michael tried the BBQ Burger, which comes topped with barbecue sauce, cheddar, bacon and onion rings. I heard no complaints from his side of the table. In fact, I didn't hear much from his side of the table at all during the dining portion of the evening.

Everyone went home happy, with black boxes of leftovers to let the magic of the evening linger into the next day or two.

P.S. Fellow Pizzi's mourners: The holders of the original Pizzi's recipe recently made 20 Pizzi's-style pizzas in Sparky's kitchen as a special — a good reason to follow this joint's Facebook page, so I can get there fast if that ever happens again.

QUICK BITES

What to know: Sparky's Place, 1001 Broad St., Conneaut, Ohio; 440-265-6061; Find the full menu at https://www.facebook.com/sparkysconneaut/menu/

Price range: Appetizers $4 for chips and salsa to $16 for a charcuterie board; salads $6 to $10, add protein for $4 to $7; flatbreads, sandwiches and burgers, $8-$11; 12 wings, $12; Sprite, $2.50; draft beer, $4-$7; dessert, $5.95.

Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (including July 4); Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations: Yes.

Credit cards: Yes.

Wheelchair accessible: Yes.

Child-friendly: Kids menu available.

Dietary options: Menu items are flexible, especially salads and sandwiches, which are more or less build-your-own.

Also notable: Live music on the patio Fridays and Saturdays. It offers a party atmosphere, but doesn't impede conversation.

WHAT'S SO SPECIAL

Sparky's menu reflects on-trend and traditional favorites. They take care with the flavor and quality of the food. They have the biggest selection of beer for miles around, including traditional favorites and newer craft brews. The patio is covered, letting the lake breeze in, but protecting diners from hot sun and cold rain. They can also wrap the patio in canvas and heat it in the winter. We sat out there over the holidays and it was nice and cozy.

