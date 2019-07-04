Organizers estimate 15,000 to 20,000 enjoy annual five-day party.

For the 74th year in a row, North East Firemen will kick off their Cherry Festival next week. The rides and food vendors will start their engines Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Heard Park, 31 N. Lake St., North East.

The event, which raises funds for the North East Fire Department, runs through July 13, and that final day features a 2 p.m. parade, running from 18 Bank St. south on North Mill Street to Main Street, east to Lake Street and north to the festival grounds. The parade will include at least 65 units this year, according to Parade Chairman Jack DiOrazio, who is also a captain at Crescent Hose Co.

The theme for this year's parade units is "The Times, They are a Changing." Prizes will be given in many parade unit categories.

Food vendors will be open Tuesday through July 12, 5 to 11 p.m., and July 13, noon to 11:30 p.m. Rides will be open the same hours, except July 13, when they open at 2 p.m. Other highlights include a Kiddie Land, homemade cherry pies for sale, games, bingo, entertainment and cash giveaways.

The festival also includes a 5K run and walk the morning of July 13. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the races start at 9 a.m. It's $15 per person to register until Friday. After that, the price jumps to $20. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/NorthEast/CherryFest.

And before you turn up your nose at combining a festival with exercise, know that the run and walk both end with all-you-can-eat ice cream sundaes.