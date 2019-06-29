A newer house in an old neighborhood offers more than meets the eye.

If you ride south on Cherry Street Extension from Young Road, you'll see subdivisions on the east and west sides of the road, and as you pass South Hill Road, subdivisions are less common, and older homes sit on larger country lots in Summit Township.

One home stands out at 6420 Cherry St. Extension. Larry and Jana Klingensmith built what looks like a new patio home in 2012. A long driveway stretches from the road to meet the house, and it sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

The stone pillars and covered front porch invite visitors inside, and the front door with sidelights enters a roomy foyer with hickory flooring that spans the first floor. The foyer opens to the main living space but first, it passes a spacious room to the right that is currently used as an office, but it has plenty of great features to be used as a bedroom, library or den. The tray ceiling adds height, and windows that look east and north give the room an open feel.

The foyer opens up to the main living area where numerous windows bring in views of the large lot. The 18-by-19-foot custom kitchen features Amish cabinets, granite countertops, a ceramic backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The eating island includes seating for six, and the entire area is open to the 16-by-18-foot great room where a stone fireplace adorns one wall, while patio doors exit to the expansive concrete patio with stone wall accents. A bump-out seating nook is on the north side of the room.

The master suite is off to the left of the great room, and it includes a spacious walk-in closet, and a stylish master bath with tile, granite and a walk-in shower.

The first floor also includes another bedroom, full bath and laundry room.

On the lower level, more living space sprawls out with a 17-by-35-foot recreation room with a fireplace. An 8-by-14-foot kitchen, complete with appliances, is on this level along with two more spacious bedrooms and a full bath. A staircase leads outside.

Behind the house, a 24-by-24-foot workshop offers plenty of options for use, and it includes a garage door for easy access. Outside, fields to the south include grape vines. This home also includes an oversized three-car attached garage.

In all, this home includes five bedrooms, three full baths and 1,862 square feet on the first floor with another 960 square feet on the lower level. It's located in the Fort LeBoeuf School District and includes public sewer and water, a security system and a full house generator.

Linda Kifer, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, lists this home at $375,000. Taxes are $3,721. For more information, call Kifer at 833-1000.

