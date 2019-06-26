Sorbet-yogurt twists are just sweet enough to soothe the savage beast.

Items: Perry's Ice Cream new yogurt swirled with sorbet: Strawberry Tang Twist in 1.5-quart tubs, Berry Grape Twist in both 1.5-quart tubs and single-serving Yo Buddie Bars, and single-serving Raspberry Watermelon Yo Buddie Bars.

Found: Samples sent from the company. According to Perry's Ice Cream website, the flavors are available at all Tops locations; Kang Fuel & Food Mart, 605 Parade St.; Harborcreek Shurfine, 6992 Buffalo Road; Sander Brothers, 109 W. Main St., North East; Bellos Shurefine Food, 2650 W. Eighth St.

Cost: Suggested retail price is $6.99 for 1.5-quart tubs and $4.29 for six packs of Yo Buddie Bars.

I've had a troubled relationship with ice cream ever since I can remember. I mean, I have trouble with lots of food and drink items, but ice cream is probably the worst of my vices. For months, because my son can't eat it and I certainly don't need it, I've stopped buying it. Instead, after dinner, I'll stir some strawberry jam into cottage cheese or plain yogurt and pretend. That helps, and my son isn't remotely jealous. But ice cream is the kind of food that I fantasize about when we're apart for too long.

So when my son isn't around, I sneak it. A DQ Blizzard here, a milkshake there, a cone from a concession stand at a baseball game when he's out of eyeshot.

Well, he still can't eat this stuff from Perry's, but it's a lot less bad for me than regular ice cream and it actually does fulfill that luscious I'm-having-ice-cream feeling.

The Features staff tried this and we all gave it (sticky) thumbs up. (We can put a man on the moon, but we can't figure out how to eat frozen treats while typing.) The sorbet is nice and tangy and the yogurt gives it just enough creaminess to, oh, I don't know, make it good.

One thing about the bars is that for some reason, the sorbet is mostly at the top and the yogurt is mostly at the bottom. The struggle was real, but somehow we triumphed over this giant adversity. The next day I might or might not have made a meal out of the Strawberry Tang Twist (and a banana).

If you're trying to wean yourself off the Ben & Jerry's or Buster Bars, I highly recommend giving this stuff a try.

