As the 2018-2019 academic year came to a close at Mercyhurst University, so did the 20-plus years tenure of Mercyhurst Dance Director Tauna Hunter, who was recently feted at a retirement gathering in the university's danceSpace on campus. During the festivities, attended by university colleagues, students and friends, Mercyhurst President Michael Victor christened the "Hunter Studio."

In doing so, he said, "Today, there is no doubt that the dance program Tauna Hunter shaped during the past 24 years is a signature Mercyhurst program of national acclaim. Today, we honor you, Tauna, by naming a portion of this danceSpace the Hunter Studio. While we will miss your physical presence as you take a well-deserved retirement, your legacy will long be remembered."

Hunter is widely known for launching the professional careers of talented dancers, Victor said, but is best regarded for providing an education to her students that had its strengths in adaptability.

Earlier in the year, she was feted at a surprise retirement party by dance alumni and in November 2018, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Erie Arts & Culture.

In stepping down, Hunter, along with her husband, Michael Gleason, an accomplished dancer and choreographer who retired from Mercyhurst two years ago, anticipates traveling and enjoying winters at their vacation property in Florida. As their final Mercyhurst hurrah, they spent this past spring semester teaching at the college's campus in Dungarvan, Ireland.

Noelle Partusch is the new chairwoman of the Mercyhurst Dance Department, in which she has been a faculty member since 2003. Prior to working at Mercyhurst, she served as the associate artistic director of Alaska Dance Theatre for 11 years.

Star-studded live season

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture Director Brett Johnson is gearing up for the second season of the university's membership society, The 501. The name pays homage to the university's address at 501 E. 38th St. It's for patrons who wish to enrich their performing arts experience while also supporting the arts at Mercyhurst, according to The 501's webpage.

Each $501 membership is for two people and entitles the bearers to multiple benefits, including premium seats for MIAC's 2019-20 live performances and tickets to The Summer Soiree on July 27.

To secure a membership, visit mercyhurst.edu/501. Call Johnson at 824-2663 or send an email to bjohnson@mercyhurst.edu for more information.

Return of garden event

Garden Tour Erie, a group that believes in Erie's hidden garden gems, is composed of members of the former Bay City Gardeners. They are busy planning the return of the fabulous Garden Tour Erie, a free self-guided event planned for July 21 from noon to 5 p.m. All kinds of gardens within the city of Erie will be open for a day of viewing, bringing together gardeners and garden enthusiasts to help "cultivate" a sense of community and pride in our city neighborhoods.

The committee is still looking for garden enthusiasts in the city who would like to share their piece of Eden with other garden enthusiasts.

"Garden Tour Erie is a positive reflection on Erie that helps people see the beauty of our city," said event co-chairwoman Mary Thieman. "We have at least 23 gardens for the tour already and are still looking for more."

Committee member Mary Jane Koenig said, "We want to encourage people to enjoy the creativity of our city gardeners. Whether they specialize in whimsy, formal gardens, or even vegetables! … Every garden is unique, and July 21 will be a great day to explore those unknown treasures in Erie!"

Committee member Christine Troutman invites would-be participants — those willing to share their garden for others to see — to register by June 30.

"Gardens don't need to be perfect or something you might see in a magazine to be included," said Troutman, a certified master gardener. "Mine has been on the tour several times and my garden is never finished or as I'd like it but I still enjoyed having others see it."

For more details, send an email to co-chairwoman Phyl Mashyna at gardentourerie@gmail.com. Free maps/guides will be available about a week before the tour date at local nurseries and on the day of the tour at locations to be announced on the website, www.gardentourerie.com.

Erie Zoo update



Scott Mitchell, Erie Zoo president and CEO, will give a talk at the Torch Club of Erie meeting July 10 about the exciting new developments at the zoo. Casual picnic attire is encouraged for the event at the Erie Yacht Club — on the patio, weather permitting. Reservations, which are $25, are mandatory and can be made by sending an email to secretary.erietorch@gmail.com or by calling William Koehle at 864-2451 by Friday.

