The People's Supper seeks to forge a better understanding of race and culture in Erie.

At least a dozen times while interviewing Erie Mayor Joe Schember — at a minimum — he has mentioned a goal that I consider both admirable and lofty, to say the least.

"I want to eliminate racism in Erie."

The conversation could be about poverty, police operations, economic development or even city finances. But Schember routinely brings that up.

And I think even he considers it somewhat naive.

But Schember's sincere.

The mayor and his administration have shown a willingness to address cultural diversity and racial disparities and a penchant for embracing the differences that make Erie a unique place.

No, Schember and his team don't possess some magic, harmonious, "Kumbaya" answer.

Yes, we still have deep racial and cultural divides in Erie, many fueled by ignorance, intolerance and vile prejudices.

But this mayor talks about it.

Often.

And his administration urges us to do the same.

The People's Supper is just one high-profile example.

The nationwide initiative came to Erie in January. It brings diverse groups of local residents together for a shared meal and lots of conversation.

Personal stories about prejudice and racism have been shared.

Participants have discussed their interactions with law enforcement, the experience of moving to a new country, the racial and ethnic makeup of government and various barriers at their jobs.

Family. Friends. Personal struggles. Individual triumphs.

The People's Suppers — seven of them this far — have touched upon all of this. And more.

"People are being honest. ... People are really listening to each other and their stories," Eddie Ocasio told me; he's attended each of Erie's People's Suppers this far.

Ocasio, a 46-year-old employment coordinator at Erie's Multicultural Community Resource Center, was also skeptical about the whole thing, wondering whether it would be all talk and little action.

But he has bought in.

"There's laughter and food," Ocasio said. "And that unites us."

The People's Supper has conducted more than 1,200 suppers in communities across the United States, including Erie.

And an eighth, larger supper is coming to the Bayfront Convention Center on Tuesday evening. At that event, which is being called "The People's Summit," specific recommendations are expected to be made, based on the prior People's Supper conversations, regarding how best to move the region forward for everyone.

Surely some readers are rolling their eyes right now.

What Schember wants to accomplish is nowhere near an easy lift.

But he believes it's a conversation worth having — and one that could eventually lighten that load.

