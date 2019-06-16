It's not as many acts as will play Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo, but it's live music progress for our city.

I've complained periodically about the relative paucity of concerts that come to Erie. So it's fair to point out that at least seven concerts — all a bit different — are headed our way in the next five months, starting in July.

Seven concerts in five months do not exactly translate to a flood (it's raining in biblical proportions as I write this) — not when Pittsburgh or Cleveland or Buffalo typically can get that many big-name concerts in one week.

But it's progress, given the confounding nature of our live music scene when it comes to national touring acts. When the renovated and expanded Erie Insurance Arena reopened in 2013, big-name acts kicked things off: Elton John and Zac Brown Band, among others.

Then, for a variety of reasons including promoters protecting the sales of their shows in the Big Three cities that surround us, the concert scene here tailed off, with country acts providing the only real consistency.

I argue that there's no good reason to keep Erie, the state's fourth-most-populous city, out of the concert loop. The Avett Brothers, for instance, could sell out shows in Pittsburgh and Erie, without any problem. The same goes for Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Hozier and countless other acts that travel past Erie on Interstate 90.

And when's the last time a pop act played Erie? I can't place a recent one.

OK, I sort of indicated in the beginning that I wouldn't complain. I lied. But moving on, here are some concerts that might interest you:

• Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons roll into Erie Insurance Arena on July 18. Before you scoff and say "oldies act," consider the popularity of the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys," based on the lives of Valli and his bandmates. Fans raved when "Jersey Boys" came to Erie earlier this year as part of the touring Broadway series. Now you can see the original Jersey boys in concert, with a slew of hits including "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry" and "Working My Way Back to You."

• Country superstar Chris Stapleton is expected to pack the arena in a concert Aug. 15 that also features supporting acts Brett Cobb and the Marcus King Band. I'll be there for that one, and look forward to hearing Stapleton playing "Tennessee Whiskey," "Traveller," "Broken Halos" and others. He even played "Free Bird" during a recent gig, finally satisfying those fans who always seem to yell for it, even at inappropriate times.

• Ted Nugent ("Cat Scratch Fever," "Free for All," etc.) is booked for Erie Insurance Arena on Aug. 24 for a night of classic rock.

• A double-bill of Dropkick Murphys and Clutch (and other supporting acts) will rattle the arena on Sept. 21. Celtic punk isn't my brand, but the Murphys have some good, hard-rocking Irish songs in their catalog. And they've covered AC/DC's "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap." Need I say more?

• I'm intrigued by Graham Nash's concert at the Warner Theatre on Oct. 18. Before you say, wait, Nash is only one-third of the Crosby, Stills & Nash concert that wowed us at Beach 11 during the first Best Summer Night concert in 2012, yes, your math would be correct. But Nash is putting on what's billed as "an intimate evening of songs and stories." Setlists for his solo shows are impressive, including "Wasted on the Way," "Marrakesh Express," Stephen Stills' "Love the One You're With," "Our House," "Teach Your Children," and at least one song from his time with the Hollies: The classic "Bus Stop." So yes, put me down for Graham Nash at the Warner.

• Vince Gill, a Country Music Hall of Famer and the owner of 21 Grammy awards, will play the Warner on Oct. 26. He has a side gig as a member of the Eagles these days, but he’s flying solo for this show.

• Kansas will carry on, for wayward sons and daughters, with a show at the Warner on Nov. 9. Expect "Dust in the Wind," "Point of Know Return," "Carry on Wayward Son" and other classics.

That's the lineup so far. Here's hoping we can check out more concerts in our town in the months ahead.

Bring on the flood. The flood of shows, that is.

John Guerriero can be reached at johnguerrierowrites@gmail.com or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JGuerriero814.