Quilt shows might sound a bit quiet, even sleepy, but once you find yourself in one and start looking around, it's impossible to not appreciate the creativity and skill that go into each one. The annual show by Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild promises such an experience, featuring more than 200 quilts made by members throughout the year, including three special projects.

The show also features a drawing for the quilt "Sea Swept" by Laura Flynn, pieced by guild members and quilted by Karon Ray. Also included will be a gift auction and an extra-large quilting library sale. Several quilt shops will be vending during the show, and tickets will be available for a drawing for a Janome Rosemarie Sewing Machine.

SEE IT

The Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild's annual celebration is Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Holy Cross Church, Reilly Center, 7100 West Ridge Road in Fairview. Admission is $5 and children younger than 12 are admitted free. For more information, call Barb Nagle at 323-2806.