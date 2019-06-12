Fiesta! Tacos, Tequila, & Margaritas: Erie Humane Society's second-annual fundraiser will take place Friday at 6 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Erie Bayfront, 2 Sassafras Pier. Admission includes a taco bar and margarita/tequila tasting. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to join their people. $35 per person. For more information, contact the society at info@eriehumanesociety.org or 835-8331.

Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Monthly Breakfast: Sunday, 7:30 a.m., Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 15444 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, with coffee and juice; or sausage gravy and biscuits, eggs, with coffee and juice. Freewill donation. For more information, contact Linda Piatt at lpiatt@zoominternet.net or by calling 814-382-2755.

Breakfast fundraiser: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 3952 Pine Ave. Pancakes or French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage and drinks. $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, free for children younger than 3. Mercyhurst University students pay $5 with valid student ID. Call 825-2547 to purchase tickets in advance or pay at the door.

Cookbook drawing

We have a copy to give away of "Simply Gourmet: A Complete Culinary Collection for All Your Kosher Cooking," by Rivky Kleiman.

The gorgeous hardback offers 135 recipes for simple meals that impress from appetizers to desserts.

To enter, send a postcard to Jennie Geisler, Erie Times-News, 205 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16534, or email jennie.geisler@timesnews.com. Include your mailing address and the name of the book. No purchase necessary.

The winner of "How to Braise Everything" is Jeanette Adamczyk. It will be mailed.

Safety training

A ServSafe one-to-one certification exam will be offered Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. It is designed for food and alcohol professionals who want to complete an online course and complete the certification exam when finished, or just take a certification exam. Learn more by calling 855-447-2864 or visiting http://bit.ly/2F7GZY3.

Well-grounded

Keeping ground beef in the refrigerator is a dicey business. The Spruce.com recommends keeping it there for no longer than two days. If you need to store it longer, separate it into recipe portions and place in airtight freezer bags for up to six months.

Also, leave time for it to thaw in the fridge. You can use the microwave, but the outside will cook while the beef inside is still frozen.