Q: My dog has mitral valve disease. How is it managed?

A: The heart has four valves that open and close to let blood flow in and out as the heart pumps. The mitral valve can degenerate and become leaky, allowing blood to wash back from the lower left chamber of the heart to the upper left chamber. Called regurgitation, this action forces the heart muscle to work harder to pump that blood out where it's supposed to go, enlarging the heart and eventually resulting in congestive heart failure.

Currently, the condition is most commonly managed with regular checkups by a board-certified veterinary cardiologist to plot the disease's progress, as well as medication, if needed. Exams every three to six months can help your dog's cardiologist keep tabs on the size of the heart and recommend medication before she tips over into CHF. Cardiologists at New York City's Animal Medical Center recommend chest X-rays to determine whether the heart is normal size or enlarged and whether fluid is building up in the lungs. Echocardiograms create a real-time moving image of the heart as it beats, and play a role in determining heart function.

When the heart becomes enlarged, the cardiologist may recommend starting the dog on one or more medications to keep CHF at bay. Medications that help include diuretics to remove excess fluid in the body and positive inotropes such as pimobendan (Vetmedin) to improve the heart's ability to contract and pump blood forward. Vasodilator drugs help to relax blood vessels so that blood moves through them more freely.

There is no cure for mitral valve disease, but it can be managed for a time with medication. A surgical procedure to repair the mitral valve is available from veterinary surgeons in the United Kingdom and Japan, and it may become available at the University of Florida later this year.

THE BUZZ

• A study of 35,035 pairs of twins by Swedish and British scientists found that genes appear to account for more than half of the difference in dog ownership. Because identical twins share their entire genome, and fraternal twins on average share only half of the genetic variation, comparisons between groups can help to separate the influences of environment and genes on biology and behavior. Rates of dog ownership were much greater in identical twins, supporting the idea that genetics plays a role in the decision to get a dog. Carri Westgarth, a lecturer in human-animal interaction at the University of Liverpool and co-author of the study, said, "These findings are important as they suggest that supposed health benefits of owning a dog reported in some studies may be partly explained by different genetics of the people studied."

• The American Veterinary Medical Association offers tips for keeping pets safe in hot weather. Outdoors, they need unlimited access to fresh water and shade. Ask your veterinarian to describe signs of heat stress so you can recognize it quickly. Protect pets from parasites such as fleas, ticks and heartworms. If you're running errands on a hot day, leave pets at home in air-conditioned comfort. Walk, run or hike with pets on cool mornings and evenings, especially if they are overweight or short-nosed, and avoid walking them on hot surfaces such as asphalt.

• Winning book entries at the 25th annual Cat Writers Association contest are "Absinthe Without Leave: A Midnight Louie Cafe Noir Mystery," by Carole Nelson Douglas; "Something Worth Saving," a novel about a boy and his cat, by Sandi Ward; "101 Essential Tips: Kitten or New Cat: Health & Safety," by ER veterinarian Jason Nicholas; "77 Things to Know Before Getting a Cat," by Susan Ewing; and CFA Ambassador Cats adult coloring book by Austin Redinger.

