BRIDGEWATER — There's a new riverside dining spot in Bridgewater now that Spanky D's Restaurant and Boat Yard Bar has opened.

Located at 1440 Riverside Drive, the family-run Spanky D's features indoor and patio dining with separate bars serving American cuisine with some creative twists, plus specialty drinks.

The dinner menu includes steak, ham, fish, chicken, pasta and a vegetable Marsala, along with wings and personal pizzas, "snackables" including a nacho sundae, guacamole and goat cheese, and house chips with homemade onion dip. Fried appetizers include mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, zucchini, onion rings and hot pepper cheese balls. The adventurous might try the zombie chicken, made from gizzards. Other unique choices are the pulled pork gobs, shrimp ceviche, taco spuds, pickle puppies and Irish potato balls.

Located in the former Jeffries Landing, sandwiched between Kelly's Riverside Saloon and Mario's Dockside Grille, Spanky D's overlooks the Beaver River bustling with docked boats this time of year.

It's that location that enticed Tom "Spanky" Dinsmore to move his breakfast and lunch cafe down the hill and a few blocks east, converting into a lunch, dinner and bar establishment he hopes will one day offer entertainment.

"It's a beautiful spot on the river. The view is amazing," Dinsmore said. "The kitchen is ready; everything's ready to go. We're super excited to get started."

He expects the bar to be open Thursday, with this Saturday confirmed for the grand opening.

The menu was designed by his sister Stacey Dinsmore, a chef who formerly worked in the Wooden Angel kitchen in Bridgewater.

The decor is an eclectic mix, including nautical-themed art pieces, a table of model boats and piano left over from the Jeffries days.

One dining table is decorated by 80 years' worth of family fishing and hunting licenses.

On a wall hangs a sign from the old East Rochester-Monaca toll bridge.

"My grandfather, Paul Miller, was superintendent of it," Stacey said.

The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The Boat Yard Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.