It doesn't depend on how good or how bad we've been, but that we put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ, who paid for all of our sins.

Many people, asked whether they will go to heaven when they die, respond with: "I hope so!" This English idiom explains that one wants something to happen or be true and thinks it could. That idea as it relates to heaven is "I hope and wish I will someday go to heaven." The idea is that I may or I may not go there, but I am hoping I will.

Hope is often based upon a feeling or a hope that our earthly deeds are greater than evil acts; that the good will outweigh the bad. Possibly hope may rest upon a church, a religion or a philosophy. However, based upon the Bible, none of these will work when it refers to eternity!

You may ask, "Where may I find hope?" The answer is not from any of man's ways — it is only from God! 1 Peter 1:21 states: "Who through Christ you believe in God … that your faith and hope may be in God." Colossians 1:27 states: "Christ in you, the hope of glory." In both verses, faith in God results in hope. The Bible, God's word, states that one can know for sure that you are going to heaven and have this hope.

In 1 John 5:13, the Bible says that "you that believe in the name of the Son of God; that you may know that you have eternal life." John writes this to "you that believe." The Bible says in Acts 1:16: "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you shall be saved." Yes, he is the only way to heaven. Jesus is our only hope! It doesn't depend on how good or how bad we've been, but that we put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ, who paid for all of our sins.

Can we know that we will go to heaven? Yes! If you're not sure and are resting on "I hope so," you should settle the issue now. Make sure your future is secure. Do you own a life insurance policy? Why not own a life assurance policy that doesn't just pay when you die but pays dividends while you live. I'd love to help you find Jesus, who is the only way and the only source of hope.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Jerry Davis is Concerned Action to Reach Erie pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, 1781 W. 38th St.