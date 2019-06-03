Rose rosette virus is transmitted by the rose leaf curl mite, a very small eriophyid mite that feeds on tender stems and leaf petioles.

If you are like me, this time of the year you are truly getting a little itchy to get into the garden. Today, I am looking at a beautiful, sunny day, knowing that I’ll be playing in the dirt once more. Leaves have emerged on trees, spring bulbs have been up, perennials are breaking through soil and new life has us in awe all over again.

I enjoy it all and have a particular affinity for roses. This is the time when we prune dead canes, open up plants to increase air circulation, amend soil, make our initial inspection for pests and disease and anxiously await blooms to begin.

Last year, during one of my early summer inspections, I noticed two carpet roses with dwarfed canes and deformed, wrinkled leaves. Both plants had a few long, thick vegetative shoots, sporting a thorny, twisted growth on top. These symptoms appeared on only two of the eight carpet roses and none of the other varieties. Through researching symptoms, I discovered the cause was rose rosette virus.

Rose rosette disease (RRD) is specific to the Rosa species and caused by rose rosette virus (RRV), which is commonly transmitted by the rose leaf curl mite, a very small eriophyid mite that feeds on tender stems and leaf petioles. Rose leaf curl mite alone causes little damage while feeding, but if it is a carrier of RRV, symptoms will begin to appear on the rose, typically within one to three months. Rapid and unusual growth is followed by death of the plant.

RRD was first identified in the early 1940s. It was found on wild roses growing east of the Rocky Mountains. Finding the causative agent took until 2011.

RRD gained notice and has been observed for over 10 years on the wild multiflora rose in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania regions. Its current range extends from the central Midwest to the entire mid-Atlantic. Disease-resistant knockout roses were thought to be a solution to RRD, however, even these beauties have been found to be susceptible. Ongoing attempts are being made to develop more disease-resistant strains.

Common RRD symptoms to look for are:

• Bright red leaves (that stay red).

• Witches broom — stem bunching or clustering.

• Dwarfed canes with underdeveloped, wrinkled leaves.

• Long, thick, rapid-growing shoots.

• Excessive soft thorns on diseased growth.

• Aborted and/or disfigured blooms.

• Any or all of the above.

So, by now you are thinking “what do I do?” Good question.

RRD is an untreatable disease, so familiarize yourself with the symptoms. Look for any sign, or combination of signs, that could suggest a problem. If you identify RRD, remove and bag the plant and all stray pieces of roots that may be in the soil. Carefully monitor other roses in the immediate area, and remove wild multiflora roses, which are a source of inoculum. Space roses so that they do not touch. Eriophyid mites do not have wings, and this makes it difficult for mites to move from plant to plant. RRD is also transmitted by grafting, so disinfect pruners used on diseased roses with rubbing alcohol before working on uninfected plants.

Spring is here. Here’s wishing you a great garden. And remember to stop and smell the roses.

Robert Sprague is a Master Gardener trainee at Penn State Extension — Beaver County.