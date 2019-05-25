The episode of "Super Soul Sunday" will air Sunday at 11 a.m.

Erie Benedictine Sister Joan Chittister will talk Sunday with Oprah Winfrey on a new episode of her "Super Soul Sunday" show.

Chittister, an activist and author, will discuss her newest book, "The Time Is Now: A Call For Uncommon Courage" on the program that airs at 11 a.m. on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The episode also will stream on Winfrey's Facebook page and be available on the "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" podcast beginning Monday, according to OWN.

In the episode, "Chittister defines what it means to be a prophet in today's modern world and challenges us to combat complacency and apathy in our own lives. She outlines the key steps we can all take to lift America (and the world) out of its current state of polarization and political disarray. Rather than wait for others to solve the problems of inequality, injustice and poverty, Sister Joan explains why it is both our moral and spiritual responsibility to take action ourselves, and make the world a better place for all," according to information from the network.

Learn more at www.oprah.com/app/own-tv.html.