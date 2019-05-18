The Shenango Heights subdivision includes an area of homes in a country setting in Edinboro.

This brick-and-sided home was built in 2005, but it looks brand new, and it sits on .94 acre of property in the beautiful Shenango Heights subdivision. Country views abound around Howard and Thelma Henning's home at 1012 Shenango Drive in Edinboro. If you are unfamiliar with this area, it offers country views where barns and the fields are visible, but upscale homes rule and there are no cookie cutter designs.

The front door opens to a two-story foyer with gleaming cherry flooring. The 10-by-14-foot dining room is on the right. The 12-by-14-foot living room is on the left. The front hall leads to a two-story, 17-by-18-foot family room with a fireplace. The spacious room features plenty of light and includes an open staircase to the second floor. The family room is open to the 13-by-24-foot custom kitchen, where cherry cabinetry and granite counters are enhanced by an impressive backsplash that looks like slate squares. The room includes a breakfast bar and large eating area where patio doors bring in the outdoors.

A hallway connects to a first floor laundry and half bath while another hallway connects to the 14-by-30-foot master suite. A tray ceiling adds dimension, and the master bath offers a shower and a separate tub.

Upstairs, four bedrooms share two full baths. Two bedrooms are connected with a Jack & Jill bath while a main bath is centrally located. The home also includes a full basement. Outside, the spacious patio spans the back of the house.

In all, this home includes 2,871 square feet with five bedrooms, three full baths and one half bath. The subdivision includes public water and sewer. Mark Hutchinson of Coldwell Banker Select lists this home at $425,000. Taxes are $7,030.

