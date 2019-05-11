Local developer Chuck Betters' new Willows Events Center is ready to shine.

INDUSTRY — People have noticed more traffic in central Beaver County since Shell Chemicals began construction of its ethane cracker plant.

"But isn't that good to see?" local developer Chuck Betters said. "The vitality that's there?"

Betters hadn't seen such vibrancy in the Beaver Valley for decades, and his optimism has become a driving force behind a series of local development projects, including residential property at Bridgewater Crossing and a brownfield riverfront site in Midland once occupied by Crucible Steel, and purchased in January by Valmont Industries, which employs 10,000 people worldwide.

One of the most visible jewels in Betters' redevelopment plans, the Willows Events Center, is targeted to open the first week of June, pending enough dry weather to finish the sizable parking lot.

Work crews spent many months giving an extensive makeover to the interior of The Willows, an iconic motel, dining and banquet site in Industry that opened in 1962, and had been slipping toward obsolescence in recent years.

The focal point of the new Willows Events Center is a truly grand ballroom jutting out from the back of the structure, facing the woods.

"We'll clean a bunch of these trees up. It'll be a nice view," Betters said.

Accessed by two curved, fabricated staircases, the banquet hall can accommodate up to 600 people. The lobby or "pre-event room" can hold about 300 comfortably, while an adjacent ground-floor restaurant also will serve customers.

From elegant chandeliers to two operable fireplaces to the large glass windows with a view of the woods, much detail has been put into the banquet hall to make it look fresh, classy and welcoming.

"I'll put this up against anything in an 100-mile radius, including Pittsburgh," Betters said. "I don't think there's anything this nice."

What it means

A banquet hall that sizable and centrally located is an important amenity for Beaver County, said Jack Manning, executive director of the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce.

"There are very few options for organizations and companies to accommodate anything more than 250 to 400 people in the existing complement of facilities," Manning said. "Given the current lack of a true convention center in Beaver County, The Willows could serve as part of the next best thing and a complementary piece for larger organizations wanting to hold small conventions or events on the regional basis."

The Willows Events Center includes two conference rooms, the larger one equipped with multimedia features; the smaller one more of a private room for gatherings of 20 to 30 people.

The banquet room, too, can be divided by a built-in wall to host events for 400 or 200 people, which is still a larger option than what's available locally.

"There's really no competition with the hotels in Beaver County as none of them will have capacity for much more than 150 people for events, and the soon-to-open new Hilton Garden Inn will be the only one with a restaurant," Manning said. "The Willows should be another good complementary piece and option to the major established banquet facilities, namely The Fez, Shadow Lakes and Seven Oaks."

Anticipating big events, Betters built a vast parking lot and a drop-off area that simultaneously can accommodate four vehicles.

"The kitchen is designed for big-time volume," Betters said.

Food will be served on china plates and bowls manufactured by the Homer Laughlin plant in nearby Newell, W.Va.

"They were pretty excited to get the account," Betters said.

It's a state-of-the-art kitchen says The Willows' general manager Dolores Ladaga.

She's particularly pleased with the Auto Shaam ovens that provide efficient, consistent volume food production to help ensure every banquet guest's entree reaches their table at the ideal temperature.

"It's the latest the industry has," Ladaga said.

The kitchen might be modern, but for motorists zipping down Route 68 The Willows will look pretty much the same as it did 50 years ago.

Brick by brick

The Willows opened to significant fanfare in 1962, heralded by local newspapers for its modern look and conveniences.

Noted for its 30-room brick motel with an outdoor swimming pool featuring an eight-step high-diving board, and a restaurant serving a very popular family smorgasbord, The Willows remained a local institution into the 1970s. Ned and Phyllis Nutz purchased The Willows in 1972, and four years later added the Captain's Quarters Meeting Room for 100. The ballroom sat 350; the dining room up to 100. The Rib Room Restaurant with seating for 50 opened in 1981.

In 1983, an attempt to drive more business led to the opening of the short-lived Comedy Club at The Willows that could host 170 to 200 entertainment-seekers willing to pay the $3 cover (with no minimum drink requirements). Open on Sundays, the club often booked nationally touring comedians who had performed that same Friday and Saturday at the Funny Bone comedy club in Pittsburgh, which was closed on Sundays.

Like most businesses in the Beaver Valley, The Willows felt the pinch from the collapse of the domestic steel industry.

Though with no other full-service motels in southwestern Beaver County, The Willows forged on, still getting a steady number of overnight guests, while the family smorgasbord continued to attract diners. In 1997, Robert and Janis Dimaggio purchased The Willows, which employed 60 people.

But with the dawn of a new century, The Willows fell out of fashion as a dining spot, except for those who remembered its heyday. Anticipating the arrival of Shell's cracker plant, hotel chains began building Beaver County properties, mainly in the Center Township business corridor.

The Willows felt like an afterthought by 2016 when Betters purchased it. Motorists driving past there since then have seen a bustle of big equipment in a constant construction zone.

Betters saw a brighter future, though he made sure the extensive renovation of The Willows tied in with its past.

"I didn't want to change a brick," Betters said. "And I didn't.

"It looks like The Willows did when it opened in 1962. That was real important to me."

The pool had long ago disappeared, but indeed the brick exterior of the motel looks like it long ago did. Except for a new railing at the front of the structure where the banquet hall, restaurant and conference rooms are, Betters resisted any notions of giving The Willows a post-modern or trendy facelift.

"It would have been a helluva lot cheaper," Betters said. "But I didn't want to defile the front."

The interior of the rooms certainly looks modern, from the contemporary floor tile to bed frames and headboards of a light metal texture.

Workers on the Shell project and spin-off businesses have kept the rooms occupied. Construction of the larger parking lot temporarily took away four of the rooms.

"The old hotel had 30 rooms. There are only 26 now," Betters said. "After a second phase we'll have 70 more."

His optimism stretches to plans for 100-unit lodging.

"After watching the county for 40 years, after the loss of the steel industry to see what's happened with the cracker plant and what little knowledge I have of what's going to be following the cracker plant, I believe our region is in for a re-industrialization," Betters said. "The biggest asset we had here was the Ohio River running through the county. And I believe as it was 100 years ago, it is today the cheapest form of transportation. I'm seeing activity I haven't seen in 40 years. So in part, that made me want to build a facility like this.

"The key now is we got to get the food and service to match the facilities," Betters said. "And I think that this has got the potential of being the premier place."

The future beckons

Construction of the massive Shell cracker plant has given entrepreneurs a reason to think about Beaver County projects and business investments they wouldn't have dreamed of 10 or 20 years ago, Manning, the chamber of commerce chief, said.

"What's exciting to me and the chamber is the diversification of our local economy and the non-petrochemical-related endeavors that are happening in our region in addition to the Shell ancillary business opportunities," Manning said.

"The fact that the Beaver Valley Mall was sold, stayed open and is starting to rebound is one example of Shell's impact," Manning said. "Other examples include Heritage Valley Health System's new medical facility, the new Allegheny Health Network's Cancer Institute, St. Barnabas' plans for the former Michael Baker Engineering campus, along with their purchase of the Tusca Plaza, and the potential for the mini-casino in Big Beaver borough. None of that would be happening without Shell's project kick-starting our redevelopment. The Willows is just one more great example of all of this."

People are encouraged by The Willows' rebirth.

"The Willows is the first iconic place on Route 68 to re-establish itself and start investing in the community again," said Rob Meinert, owner of the nearby Industry Cafe that's been pouring coffee and serving breakfast and lunch for 15 months now.

A former employee of the FirstEnergy Corp. power plant in Shippingport, Meinert hasn't met Betters, "but I give him a lot of respect. He gave me more confidence when I established my coffee shop. That monkey see, monkey do sort of thing.

"Nine-thousand cars are going by here every day, plus all the parking for the cracker plant," Meinert said. "It's a good area."