Tuesday's program brings together some of region's finest to fund future events.

For fans of spoken word poetry, there's likely never been a bigger night in Erie than Tuesday.

Not only will Poetry Showcase feature some of the most talented writers in the region and bring together all six artists who've held the title of Erie County poet laureate, but it's also designed to support the art form in the long-term.

As envisioned and organized by current Erie County Poet Laureate Chuck Joy, proceeds from the $15 per person ticket sales will serve as seed money for what is planned as a self-sustaining poetry event production company. The idea is that the production company will hold regular events in Erie that cultivate wider appreciation for the art form and showcase talent from the region and beyond.

On the heels of competing in the Buffalo Slam Poetry Championship as defending champion, Eve Williams Wilson, whose work provides deep insight on issues of race, love and values, will headline Poetry Showcase. She is "a rising star in Buffalo," Joy said, a city with a growing reputation as "a hotbed of literary activity."

During the second half of the program, she'll be joined by two of Erie's best: Monica Igras and Sean Thomas Dougherty.

Igras is a past Erie County poet laureate finalist whom former poet laureate Cee Williams describes as "truly just a gem." Her engaging presentation is nearly musical when her voice cascades along the terrain of each piece.

New York City native Sean Thomas Dougherty is "quite possibly the most accomplished poet who lives around here," Joy said. Doughtery has authored 13 books and his work appears in Best American Poetry 2014. The Fulbright Foundation and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts have granted him fellowships.

Joy will join with all five past Erie County poets laureate in presenting readings for the first part of the program, a gathering Williams said is a first in the poet laureate program's history.

Before the Poetry Showcase, during intermission and after the program, poets' chapbooks and books will be offered for sale. Williams, for one, will debut a new chapbook that night.

Overall, Joy anticipates the readings will be "entertaining, fun to listen to, and dynamic."

It will also, as such an event should, push listeners outside their comfort zones, incite emotions and provoke thought.

SEE IT

Poetry Showcase is Tuesday, 7 p.m., at the Erie Playhouse, 13 W. 10th St. Admission is $15 per person at the door or online at https://sforce.co/2V3cZlb. For more information, email crjoy1@gmail.com or call 450-1483.