Expensive homes are selling and it's a good sign for the economy.

We've watched a lot of higher-priced homes come up for sale and stay there for a long time — as in years. But recently, an $800,000 home hit the market and sold in weeks. Others that have been on the market for years are selling. So why is the upper price range moving now and who is buying these homes?

Sandra Jarecki, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, said it's because of confidence in the region and the real estate market. "We have a lot of local buyers who have been looking for years but haven't been ready to make the move. I think part of it is the economy. They have more confidence in our economy and in this market," she said.

Matthew Froehlich, of Coldwell Banker Select, agreed that some of the buyers are local, but others are coming here from out of town. "Some are coming here to live and work," he said.

It's not just that buyers are influencing sales. Froehlich said the market is moving because sellers in the higher price ranges are adapting to the market. "Sellers are pricing the houses correctly and updating the conditions," he said.

Several of the recent sales have been lakefront properties. Froehlich and Katherine Rigmin, of Coldwell Banker Select, noted that some buyers are coming to Erie from out of town, and some Pittsburgh buyers are choosing lakefront Erie homes, but it's not the norm.

It's not just the $800,000 plus range that's selling either. Homes priced from $400,000 to $800,000 have also sold quickly recently, as well.

Here's a quick rundown of a few listings that went into pending sale status. Remember, a pending sale doesn't mean the house is sold yet. Some are still showing. These homes include the listing agents' names and listing prices — not the offers that were made.

Marsha Marsha, Marsh Real Estate Services



$1,200,000

5804 Wind Chime Lane, Fairview

This one is sold, according to Realtor.com. Hidden off Thomas Road in the Echo Hill Subdivision, this one has plenty of privacy. Built in 2004, this five-bedroom home sits on 5 acres of wooded property in the Millcreek School District on the edge of a creek. It includes five full baths and two half baths. This 6,349-square-foot home also includes great outdoor living space with a fenced yard, multiple decks and an extensive patio around the in-ground pool.

Tom NeCastro, Coldwell Banker Select



$1,050,000

1508 S. Shore Drive, Erie



Built in 1932, this 6,802-square-foot classic Tudor-style home sits on 1.83 acres of bayfront property, and it includes seven bedrooms, four full baths and three half baths. A sunken garden and lake views are just part of the outdoor living space. It includes a staircase to a private beach.

Sandra Jarecki, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services



$900,000

3722 Volkman Road, Fairview



Located in the Millcreek School District, this five-bedroom home includes four full and one half baths. The 4,773-square-foot ranch sits on 13.7 acres and was built in 1993. It features two fireplaces and a completely finished lower level.

Katherine Rigmin, Coldwell Banker Select



$879,000

9164 E. Lake Road, Harborcreek



This lakefront home features 12.4 acres and includes 5,365 square feet on the top two levels with another 3,099 square feet on the lower level. Built in 2002, it also includes a 29-by-19-foot custom kitchen, six bedrooms, five full baths and two half-baths and an outdoor, in-ground pool.

Deb Myer, Coldwell Banker Select



$864,000

282 Niagara Point Drive, Unit 282, Erie

This 4,018-square-foot condominium is a pretty special place right on the water. It was built in 2009 and barely hit the market before it went pending 19 days later. It includes three bedrooms, three full baths and one-half bath.

Matthew Terrella, Erie Shores

6442 Fairoaks Circle, Fairview

$810,000

Built in 1967, This home in the private Manchester Heights neighborhood includes beach access and lake views from its 3 acres. It includes 195 feet of private beach. The house features four bedrooms, four full baths and 4,914 square feet of living space.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle.