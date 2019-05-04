If we look at the history of all the messengers of God, we would realize their goals were to establish human beings and transform them to be carriers of mercy and morality. If we understand this, then we are all capable of love and mercy between one another. Then to work together and avoid any hate we need:

1. Show mercy to each other. When the sick person goes to the hospital, he will need the mercy of a medical doctor; when the medical doctor goes to see the architect to design a house, he will need the mercy of the architect; and when the architect goes to fix his car, he will need the mercy of the car mechanic; and so on.

2. Educate our communities about other cultures and religions because most people are busy with work and have no time to read about the other cultures (Muslim or non-Muslim).

3. We should all learn to realize that our morality can gather us, by showing our humanity and exemplifying the behavior we wish to see in our world. I understand that this may be scary sometimes, but just a smile to a stranger can make such a big difference. The sacrifice for the sake of God starts with a smile, a good word and volunteering to serve others. This will make a deep relationship between us and God from one side and from the other side we will realize these sacrifices are not for God but rather for people.

Those who spend money for God, where does the money go? God doesn't need our money but the money will definitely go to serve people. And as a Muslim, I just want that reassurance that my community of all faiths, cultures and backgrounds are there to honor sacrifice for each other's through unity and understanding differences between one another (righteous and reformer).

We shall accomplish great things through humanity messengers of happiness, kindness, mercy and love (that) make this world a better place through every small action we do.

Now Ramadhan, Islam's holy month, will begin Monday. It's time to focus on self-reformation, spiritual cleansing and enlightenment.

This is to establish a link between ourselves and God through prayer, supplication, charity, good deeds, kindness and helping others.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. Sheikh Mazin Alsahlani is the director of Almakarim Islamic Foundation, 1635 Ash St.