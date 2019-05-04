A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.



THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Rummage and bake sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 4, Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Road, Fairview. $2 bag sale starts at 12:15 p.m. Benefits church's United Methodist Women's ministries. 474-3612, msuper1@roadrunner.com.

Card party: 1-4:30 p.m., May 5, St. Boniface Catholic Catholic Church, Coleman Center, 9367 Wattsburg Road. Greene Township Lioness Cinco De Mayo party with raffles, prizes, 50/50, gift auction and lunch. $5 admission. 825-0031, daisy824@verizon.net.

Beltane/May Day: 5-9 p.m., May 5, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Whispering Lake Grove, ADF celebrates springtime warmth. Ritual begins at 6 p.m. Potluck dinner follows. 814-720-1560, senior.druid@wlg-adf.org, https://go.evvnt.com/364259-0.

Chorale concert: 3-4:30 p.m., May 5, First United Methodist Church, 707 Sassafras St. Presque Isle Chorale presents a spring concert. Free. bbdolwick@aol.com.

Rummage and bake sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 8, Lake Pleasant United Methodist Church, 11700 Lake Pleasant Road, Union City. 814-739-2933, lylemimi@verizon.net.

Rummage and bake sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., May 9, and 10 a.m.-noon, May 10, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. May 10 is $1 per bag day. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

Messy Church: 5:30-7:30 p.m., May 9, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West. Monthly worship experience for parents, grandparents, caregivers and children; includes meal and fun. 864-3271, https://go.evvnt.com/422534-0.

'One Stringular Sensation': 7-8:30 p.m., May 10, First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road. Young Artists Debut Orchestra performance with violin soloist Yang Liu. Free. 722-6033, jessiecollura@roadrunner.com, www.yadostars.org/events-1.

Golf raffle and casino night: 6-11 p.m., May 10, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek. Knights of Columbus event; must be 21 or older to attend. $10 per ticket or three for $25. f2575k@aol.com, https://go.evvnt.com/417523-2.

Seminar: 6-9 p.m., May 10, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W. 38th St. "The Gift," a Life In The Spirit Seminar with talks, group discussions, worship and baptism. Sponsored by Word of Life Catholic Charismatic Renewal Center and Our Lady of Peace. Registration required. Free. 616-5735, office@wordoflifeccrc.org, www.eriercd.org/wordoflife/thegiftseminar.html.

Worship: 10:30 a.m., May 5, St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 1024 Peach St. Led this week by lay leader Mathew Anderson of Community United Church. 459-3199, st.pauls_erie@yahoo.com, www.facebook.com/StPaulsUnitedChurchOfChristErie.

Worship: 11 a.m., May 5, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at 950 W. Seventh St. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: "The Church in Laodicea." 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

Worship: 11 a.m., May, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St. Sermon by the Rev. Anita Bernhardt. 456-7811, emmanual_presb@yahoo.com, http://presbyteriannetwork.com/emmanuelerie.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Catholic Charities Club CC: 6:30-10 p.m., May 11, Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. Fundraiser for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Erie with hors d'oeuvres and dancing. www.clubccnight.com. $100. 824-1250, sdisanza@eriercd.org, https://go.evvnt.com/398357-1.

Fellowship Cafe: 6:30-9 p.m., May 11, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. Music to spread God's word and promote Christian fellowship; also coffee, soft drinks and snacks. Donations accepted. 833-4131, pastor@lakewooderie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/340046-0.

Mother-Daughter Dinner: 6-7 p.m., May 11, Weis Library United Methodist Church, 6020 Heidler Road, Fairview. Evening out just for mothers and daughters of all ages and generations. Tickets must be purchased before May 5. $7. 833-3225, weis.church@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/419467-0.

Chorale concert: 7-8:30 p.m., May 12, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. Presque Isle Chorale presents a spring concert. Free. bbdolwick@aol.com.

Work day for Operation Christmas Child: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 15, Grace Church, 7300 Grubb Road, McKean. Making jump ropes and school packs, counting and bagging paper and crayons and sorting items for shoebox gifts for children in need worldwide. Take a lunch if you want. 823-2574, nwpamedia@gmail.com, www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Spaghetti dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., May 16, Weis Library United Methodist Church, 6020 Heidler Road, Fairview. $3-6. 833-3225, https://go.evvnt.com/414958-0, weis.church@gmail.com.

Moms of Preschoolers: 5:30-7 p.m., May 16, New Life Community Church, 1755 Lord Road, Fairview Township. Group for moms to make connections with other moms, have fun, find encouragement, eat and let their kids use up energy. Dinner and childcare provided. $32 for a one-year membership. 474-3386, newlifefairview.com, thechurchinfairview@gmail.com.

Chicken and biscuit dinner: 4-7 p.m., May 18, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West, Erie. Homestyle dinner benefits Won by One to Jamaica mission trip. Takeout available. $9 for adults, $6 for children under 10. 460-6955, mbarney9@verizon.net, https://go.evvnt.com/422565-0.

Chicken and biscuits dinner: 4:30-6:30 p.m., May 18, Sugar Lake United Methodist Church, 6686 Sugar Lake Road, Cochranton. Helping Hands Relay for Life team meal in conjunction with the church; benefits the American Cancer Society. Takeout available also. Donation. 814-425-1152, 814-789-4677, sjdailey@windstream.net.

Card party: 2-5 p.m., May 19, All Saints Parish, 11264 Route 97, Waterford. Light lunch with raffles, prizes, 50/50 and gift auction. $7. 796-3023, allsaint@allsaintsrcc.org, https://go.evvnt.com/407903-0.

Erie 15K Freedom Challenge: 7:30-10:30 a.m., May 27, Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 6015 W. Ridge Road. Includes a 15K, 5K, team relay challenge and three youth runs through parts of Millcreek and Fairview townships. $7-$40. info@eriesports.com, www.erie15k.com, https://go.evvnt.com/394470-0.

Ladies Night Out: 6-9 p.m., May 31, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Variety of vendors. Benefits effort to purchase a birthing/operating table for a hospital in Ghana. Donation. 725-4105, parkunitedmethodistchurch@yahoo.com.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Free community breakfast: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2019, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals for Soup & Pasta Kitchen. 218-2627.