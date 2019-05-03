In nearly 30 years of writing about the outdoors in various publications, I have never witnessed the Pennsylvania Game Commission perform such an abrupt second look at a board of commissioners vote.

On April 9, the board voted to move the opening day of the firearms deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, creating a 13-day season that includes three Saturdays. On April 30, the commission issued a press release stating that it would study the decision prior to the 2020 opener.

Board members met last week with majority chairmen of the state House of Representatives' Game and Fisheries Committee.

Hunter concerns over moving to a Saturday opener prompted Reps. Keith Gillespie, R-York, and Bill Kortz, D-Allegheny, to meet this week with Tim Layton, the president of the board of game commissioners, and some other board members, according to the press release.

“While the 2019 deer season will open on Saturday, Nov. 30, Layton assured the committee chairmen that the board of commissioners in the coming year will be looking very closely at the potential benefits and drawbacks of a Saturday opener. The commissioners will be looking to see if there’s evidence the Saturday opener increased hunting license sales and hunter success, and looking to gauge the opinions of hunters who will have taken part in the state’s first Saturday opener in decades.

“Layton also said that when the board of commissioners selects an opening day for the 2020 firearms deer season, it will take all of these findings into consideration to arrive at a decision that clearly provides the most benefit," the press release stated.

Layton said, “Acting in the interest of the state’s hunters and the future of hunting in Pennsylvania always are important components to decisions by the board of game commissioners. The board gave these factors careful consideration before voting to move the opening day of the firearms deer season to Saturday, and in the coming year, we’ll be drilling even deeper to make sure we understand what the majority of hunters want.”

While the commission always studies decisions to make sure they were in the best interests of Pennsylvania’s wildlife and hunters, it usually happens quietly, without press releases, meetings and resignations.

In addition to the push-back from unhappy hunters, the commission lost one of its own over the vote when Jim Daley of Butler left the board. Daley had been serving a six-month extension representing Region 1 after his four-year term expired in February. Originally a proponent of the Saturday opener, Daley changed his decision after the board received comments from hunters against the change. His resignation will be effective June 1.

Of the 1,152 comments received by the game commission prior to the vote, 81 percent were opposed. Additionally, a commission survey of lapsed hunting license buyers revealed the change to a Saturday opener wouldn’t sway many to get back into the sport.

Travis Lau, the commission's communication director, stated these numbers are viewed with some skepticism by the commission.

“While the comments received by the commission were overwhelmingly against the change, there is a view that only those against the change spoke up. Several of the commissioners, in talking face to face with hunters in their regions, found majority support for the change," he said. "The commission views the change will be positive for a greater number of hunters.”

A more in-depth and comprehensive survey will take place after the 2019 Saturday opener to accurately judge participation, harvest results and hunter concerns.

