Popular, award-winning and critically acclaimed artists including Foghat, Kurt Vile, Stephen Marley and the Manhattan Transfer have been announced as headliners for this summer's free concert series' at the South Park and Hartwood Acres amphitheaters.

The South Park lineup:

• May 31 — Beauty Slap and Funky Fly Project

• June 7 — River City Brass Band

• June 14 — Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers

• June 21 — City of The Sun

• June 28 — The Michael Weber Show

• July 6 — Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, playing patriotic favorites in honor of Independence Day

• July 12 — Benedetto Guitars

• July 19 — John Paul White, four-time Grammy winning singer and producer formerly of The Civil Wars

• July 26 — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, whose “Hearts of Stone” album was ranked among the Top 100 of the 1970s and 1980s by Rolling Stone magazine

• Aug. 2 — Tonic, two-time Grammy nominees with the hit rock song “If You Could Only See"

• Aug. 9 — RaeLynn, rising country star and veteran of season two of “The Voice" now on tour with Maren Morris

• Aug. 16 — Foghat, multiplatinum-selling artists with the classic-rock hits “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You”

• Aug. 23 — Rebecca Haviland & Whiskey Heart

The Hartwood Acres lineup:

• June 2 — Pittsburgh Opera

• June 9 — The Tamburitzans

• June 16 — Pure Gold and a Father's Day car cruise

• June 23 — Billy Price

• June 30 — Pittsburgh's homegrown R&B with Mars Jackson, Clara Kent, Benji and Starship Mantis

• July 7 — Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, playing patriotic favorites in honor of Independence Day

• July 14 — Stephen Marley, Grammy-winning reggae star and second son of the legendary Bob Marley

• July 21 — Kurt Vile, an artist the New York Times dubbed “indie rock’s charming riddle,” whose song “Pretty Pimpin” rang up more than 45 million Spotify streams

• July 28 — Rose Royce, whose infectious blend of disco, funk and soul created the No. 1 hit “Car Wash”

• Aug. 4 — Guster a popular alt-rock band

• Aug. 11 — The B.B. King Blues Band, which team up with Michael Lee from “The Voice” to keep the musical legacy of B.B. King alive

• Aug. 18 — Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

• Aug. 25 — The Manhattan Transfer, the retro-sounding vocal group that's won 10 Grammy awards

Hartwood Acres also will host the 20th annual Allegheny County Musical Festival on Sept. 1 featuring Uprooted led by former Rusted Root singer Michael Glabicki joined by special guests Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors and Jenn Wertz. A $20 per vehicle requested donation benefits children and youth receiving services through the Allegheny County Department of Human Services or the Juvenile Section of the Family Division of the Court of Common Pleas.

Hop Farm Brewing Co. will once again be the exclusive craft beer vendor for the summer concert series. Hop Farm is a woman-owned, family-run brewery in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.