I'm not Marie Kondo, and I don't want to be, but her take on how to declutter your home is just one method you might want to research while preparing a home for sale. This month is all about homes and gardens, and the most important rule of thumb for every seller is to declutter.

When my husband and I sold our home, people asked how we dealt with all the years of stuff: our stuff, six kids' stuff and stuff I couldn't give away because I couldn't emotionally part with it. Well, my hubby is a master of getting rid of things, and that's good for both of us. Here are things I learned from him, Kondo, and paid experts about how to clean out the clutter and move on from one house to the next:

Your kids don't want your stuff. Ask them. If you're saving sentimental stuff for them, don't. They may want some specific things, and they'll tell you. But don't assume they will treasure your treasures or their own just because you did.Get a storage unit. We had one for a year — something I'd recommend to anyone (who has too much stuff) and is selling a house.From Kondo, I learned to store things in clear boxes. Duh. Take 10 minutes and watch this Kondo video on basic rules for tidying up. www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXzcmr2WcDA

