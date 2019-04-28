Church volunteers to redecorate kids' rooms in Erie area.

This past February, Hailey Christmas spent an entire day with new friends, participating in a handful of activities from making crafts to visiting the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum.

But hanging out with new friends wasn’t even the icing on the cake for this Saegertown 6-year-old.

When Hailey returned home later that afternoon, her bedroom was completely transformed. New purple paint, with a hint of pink, beamed from her walls. A cream headboard footboard set and nightstand complemented her mattress. A brand-new matching dresser with a hanging mirror above stood directly across from her bed. Artwork decorated the walls.

For Hailey, who loves math, an abacus hung next to her dresser and her very own workstation stood in the corner.

“When we took her into the room, her hands flew into the air and she just screamed, ‘It’s everything I wanted,’ (and then) ‘You guys popped my head off,’ which her dad said means (that we) blew her mind,” said Cathy McGinnis, chairwoman of the Children’s Bedroom Makeover.

This $1,500 makeover was completed by Erie's Table of Grace United Methodist Church through its new outreach, the Children’s Bedroom Makeover Ministry. It was the first makeover funded by Table of Grace. “We have really been trying over the last few years to get outside of the walls of our church and to really be a presence and mentor to the needs of the Erie community,” said Brenda Durst, chairwoman of Table of Grace’s outreach committee.

Hailey won the makeover through a raffle that Table of Grace ran during a Health Fair in October. Hailey’s mother, Stephanie Burnett, was volunteering at the Health Fair. Burnett is currently attending school to become a dental hygienist, so she was working at a Dental Hygiene Awareness Booth. “I hadn’t known that she had put her name in the raffle, so we were kind of surprised. When she found out she won, she screamed immediately,” Burnett said.

Durst and McGinnis said the idea to do bedroom makeovers for kids was driven by an article that appeared in the Erie Times-News more than 10 years ago on sleeping environments and conditions among children in low-income families.

The article "was about children who sleep on floors, or have to sleep on couches and just don’t have proper bedroom facilities. It very much tugged at my heart and I have thought about it and talked about over the years,” said McGinnis. “It was recently, in the last year or so, that I knew we had the pastor who would embrace it. Our new pastor (Donnie Blystone) really embraces working with inner city ministry and wants us to know what our passion is and work toward those passions. So, that time had come.”

McGinnis quickly asked a member in her church, Kelsey Willats, a Realtor who has a degree in interior design from Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina, for help.

For Willats, it was an easy answer.

“I told her, ‘Absolutely, yes, 100 percent, I am in,’” Willats said. “I think the cause is extremely beneficial and something that Erie needs. I love real estate and what I do, but interior design is my forever passion and to be able to have an outlet — and for a great cause — this was perfect for me.”

McGinnis and Willats soon met with Hailey to go over her interests to match the room to her personality. They discovered that she loves math and had not one but five favorite colors.

“I took her love of math and her passion — she had such personality and excitement — and I wanted to marry that into design so she would be equally excited when she saw the bedroom,” said Willats. “She is such a bubbly and thankful child that we knew that God sent her to us as our first bedroom makeover perfectly. She really made this such a fun experience.”

From there, they organized and planned the day for the makeover to occur.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. a team of 10 to 12 people transformed the room — even including framed artwork and photographs from her day with her new friends. Hailey's mom was impressed.

“I was overwhelmed. I thought they’d come in and paint and add some shelves, but they really transformed her room, I was shocked with how much they had done. The room did not look like the same room at all, it was amazing,” said Burnett.

Although it’s hard to nail down a favorite in the room, Burnett said her daughter loves her desk area and artist station.

“I am in school right now and my mom is really sick, so I don’t get to spend as much time as I would like right now with Hailey, so it is nice to know she has her own space to go and she loves it in there,” Burnett said. “It was an amazing experience. They did above and beyond anything I could have ever expected. It made her feel so good and so special. This whole experience was all about Hailey, everyone was there for Hailey, and that was really, really special.”

Future makeovers

The Table of Grace is hoping to reach more children and families. According to Durst, the goal of the outreach committee is to complete four bedrooms a year for children in the city of Erie. Students will be selected, Durst said, while monitoring the needs of Erie and with input from school officials.

McGinnis knew she needed a major fundraiser to finance future projects, and she knew just who to turn to. She and her sister, Paula McGinnis, have helped The Lettermen for the past 10 years, selling merchandise and with wardrobe. Through their personal connection, they’ve reached out to the group.

Now, to help fund the makeovers, Table of Grace will be hosting the Lettermen for a benefit concert. Since local businesses and individuals have donated to cover the concert costs, 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to the Children’s Bedroom Makeover Ministry.

“We are really trying to help do our part. There is so much going on to address poverty, and we want to be a part of that,” Durst said.

McGinnis is eager to continue carrying out her vision and excited to see the impact it has on Erie families.

“When Kelsey and I walked out of the house that day, we started to cry. We were so happy because we really felt that we had touched this young lady’s life and her parents’ lives,” McGinnis said. “We were very blessed to have that experience and hopeful that we can continue to touch more lives.” LEL

Benefit concert

Benefit Concert featuring the Lettermen

Saturday, May 18, 2019

Mercyhurst Prep

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Preferred seating, $50

General admission, $30

For tickets contact concert@tableofgrace.net, 814-983-1210, or visit www.tableofgrace.net