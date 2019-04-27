The home, built in 1830, has been renovated over the years and offers more than meets the eye. A golf course and lake view are some of the perks in the backyard.

If you've ever driven over East Lake Road, you must have seen the stone house at the intersection with Water Street in Lawrence Park Township. Four Mile Creek borders the property on the east.

It's an unexpected glimpse of history that you usually can't dwell on unless the light is red. I've been lucky enough to venture inside 3506 East Lake Road several times, and the interior is as special as the exterior. But it's also had some special owners.

Former owners and Erie's History and Memorabilia website recount that the home was built by members of the Crowley family — a wealthy family that emigrated from Ireland in the late 1700s. The house wasn't built until 1830, and at that time the property included nearly 400 acres that stretched from Lake Erie to Buffalo Road. The Crowleys eventually sold off a lot of the property, but family members lived in the house for many years. Non-family members John and Pauline Himebaugh owned it from the 1940s to 1980 and then Sarah Peters owned the house and later sold it, according to property records on the Erie County government website.

My first visit to the house was after Albert and Shirley Deiner bought the home in the 1990s. They had retired and downsized but had the itch to see the home that was going up for sale. They and many others attended the auction to look at antiques but had no intention of purchasing the house. An Erie newspaper story by Jeff Hileman details how one thing led to another during the bidding process, and the Lawrence Park couple became the owners of the property for less than $50,000.

The Deiners promptly updated the Greek revival house and the .42 acre of gardens. Today, it still has all the charm you'd expect and updates you might never expect.

Outside, a covered front porch stretches along the entire front of the house. Inside, the 13-by-7-foot foyer shows off the interesting woodwork and detailed molding of past centuries. A tall staircase heads up to three bedrooms and a full bath. On the first floor, the front hall extends to the 16-by-12-foot living room that is open to the 13-by-13-foot dining room. The dining area includes built-ins and a fireplace. This open space stretches from the front of the house to the back of the house with ample windows to bring in daylight.

A 10-by-7-foot bedroom, used as a den, branches off the dining area. The living and dining areas connect to the 18-by-14-foot kitchen, where the Deiners installed beautiful cabinetry and a blue eating island. Hardwood flooring and a spacious food preparation area are part of the space, and a door opens to the outside.

The kitchen extends to an 8-by-7-foot first-floor laundry room that opens to a full bath. The laundry room connects to a 15-by-12-foot sunroom that opens to an outdoor deck and some impressive views. The property is adjacent to the Lawrence Park Golf Club, and pristine greens are part of the view along with Lake Erie views, visible from inside the home and the deck and backyard.

Upstairs, the three bedrooms share the full bath. One thing of note in this house is that its stone walls are 18 inches thick and that makes for a lot of soundproofing.

The home includes a partial basement that once had access to a tunnel that was rumored to lead to Four Mile Creek. It was closed off by former owners, but family and friends believe the house had been part of the Underground Railroad, and the easy access to Four Mile Creek offered a path to Lake Erie.

In all, the home includes 2,704 square feet with three bedrooms and two full baths. Outside, the home has access to a two-car detached garage and plenty of gardens.

The home retains all of the charm of its original construction and all the love the Deiners put into it along with some terrific updates. Shirley Deiner died a few years ago, but her decorating adds a special touch to this historical home.

The home includes hot water heat, public sewer and water. It is listed at $200,000 and the taxes are $4,668. Kate Spiegel, of RE/Max Real Estate Group, is the listing agent. For more information, call her at 833-9801 or 881-4889.

