If ever you find yourself with some spare time and a hankering for a good film, I recommend “October Sky,” the 1999 movie about the childhood of former NASA engineer Homer Hickam Jr.

Set in the late-1950s, the film shows how an ordinary kid growing up in a West Virginia coal camp became one of NASA’s most influential officials. Hickam, inspired by the launch of Sputnik 1, began building rockets with his three friends. Despite getting little support from his family, Hickam perseveres and perfects his design. The “Rocket Boys” win the national science fair, and Hickam goes on to secure his future.

As a historian, the most intriguing part of this film is the setting. Hickam lived in the “company town” of Coalwood, W.Va. An unincorporated “coal camp,” Coalwood was built by the Carter Coal & Coke Co. between 1905 and 1912. Workers lived in two-story homes or Tudor-style apartments owned by the company. A Main Street was built with a combination company store/post office/doctor’s office and a community center to serve residents.

Coal mining was very dangerous work, but it also was very profitable. For those toiling underground, the daily trifecta of possible suffocation, constant explosions and cave-ins weighed heavily on their minds. The mine owners, knowing full well the money to be made, built complete communities to offer creature comforts for the men and their families. Those who managed to emerge safely from the mines each day could enjoy a theater, clubhouse and even a swimming pool.

Coalwood was a bleak place to grow up for children. They attended the Coalwood School, a five-room brick building, until high school. Once eligible for high school, they had a choice of attending Big Creek High a few miles away or beginning their “career” in the mine. Football was the way out for most kids, with West Virginia University and Marshall University recruiting heavily in the region. Hickam and his friends were the exceptions to that rule.

In 1947, Carter Coal & Coke was the victim of a hostile takeover by Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., which created Olga Coal Co. to operate Coalwood. The next four decades were spent struggling to keep Coalwood going, with constant strikes and work stoppages affecting Olga. In 1980, the town and mine were bought out by LTV Corp. Six years later, the mine was shuttered.

If this story sounds familiar, it should. There are numerous parallels between Coalwood and our own Aliquippa. Today, both communities stand as post-industrial shells of what they once were, still trying to find their way through a future that looks much different than the past.

I am often asked about the history of coal mining in Beaver County. We didn’t have any coal camps to speak of here, but we did have some just over the border in Allegheny County. We also had a 19th-century coal mining interest in the northern part of the county that involved the Harmony Society.

Here are some stories from the coal mining world of our local area:

A unique kind of coal

Running beneath Darlington Township is a coal bed unlike any other in our state. Known as cannel coal, it burns at a much better rate than traditional coal. Because of the wide use of coal for heating purposes during the 19th century, cannel coal was a lucrative product that became coveted by people throughout the world.

This bed of cannel coal actually runs across many miles of both Pennsylvania and Ohio, but only near Darlington does the bed thicken to a width that allows for its mining. Beginning in 1836, this coal was mined consistently. The village that sprouted up nearby became known as Cannelton.

Cannelton coal was transported via wagon to Rochester in the early years. From there, it was sent to Cincinnati and New Orleans along the Ohio River. In 1852, the Darlington Cannel Coal Railroad was constructed to connect with the Ohio & Pennsylvania Railroad at New Galilee, allowing this rich resource to be distributed into New England, Canada and beyond. Edwin Morse, whose property was within the cannel coal field, operated the mines until his death in 1853.

In 1856, the Harmony Society used its great wealth to secure controlling interest in the mine. In the years the society owned it, the mine turned a profit of $162,000. In 1865, the venerable Ira Mansfield purchased the cannel coal operation and his company worked the mine until the main basin was cleared out.

Imperial Coal Co.

To locate the closest coal camp to Beaver County, we must travel across the border into Allegheny County. There, we find the village of Imperial, which sits along the dividing line of Findlay and North Fayette townships.

Imperial was begun as a coal camp in 1877, when the Imperial Coal Co. was formed by Chauncey Hummerson Andrews. Andrews was one of America’s most prolific coal men, owning mines in Youngstown, Pittsburgh and in northcentral Pennsylvania. He also was part-founder of the Montour Railroad, which was operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Imperial Coal. The first portion of track laid for the short-line railroad connected the Imperial mines with the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad near Coraopolis.

The Montour Railroad became one of the more successful short-line railroads in our region. Originally designed as a freight road for transporting Imperial’s bituminous coal to the Ohio River, it later served passengers as well. The line would eventually extend more than 12 miles, and the company built 15 passenger stations in places such as Imperial, McDonald and McMurray.

On the earliest maps available, Imperial was listed as Montour City. The entire scope of the village today sits on what was once the massive farm of Robert Wilson. In 1880, a post office was chartered for the camp under the name Imperial Coal. From that point forward, the name Montour City disappeared, and the name Imperial was applied to all comings and goings of the community.

The early years of Imperial were very prosperous, with the company continuously buying up new land and extending its mining operation. By 1885, Imperial Coal was actively mining more than 3,000 acres of land, making it one of the largest coal mining outfits in the state. Pretty much every modern structure in Imperial today stands atop land that was once mined for coal, a fact learned by several unsuspecting homeowners over the years.

In 1886, Imperial Coal made its final large land purchase, securing acreage along the Ohio River near Lashell’s Station, a ferry crossing at Middletown (Coraopolis). The purpose of this endeavor was to undertake river mining, but a disagreement with the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad kept the coal company from building the necessary dam for the operation.

Beginning in the early 1890s, labor strikes began to hamper the profitability of coal companies in the Pittsburgh area. Imperial Coal was no exception, losing several months each year to partial strikes among its workers. In May 1890, the company outsourced its wagon team, causing a three-month strike that forced the firm to bring in strikebreakers, or scab workers, for the first time. The next few years were a time of great strife between Imperial Coal and its workers, who felt that this breach of trust was unforgivable.

By 1894, Imperial had grown to more than 300 inhabitants and was every bit a company town. In March of that year, the United Mine Workers went on strike in an attempt to force a new wage scale for the Pittsburgh region. The Imperial mine was shut down for nearly two months as the company scrambled to stay afloat.

By mid-May, the people of Imperial were struggling bad enough that some workers agreed to break away from the union and negotiate a fair wage on their own. On May 20, a compromise was reached between a group of 50 workers and the company. This did not sit well with the miners and coke workers of Moon Run, a community several miles away. They viewed Imperial’s workers as scabs, and, as they suffered through another month of no pay, their anger began to boil over.

On May 27, nearly 500 workers from Moon Run made the short walk to Imperial to confront the strikebreakers. Armed with clubs and revolvers, they overran Imperial, busting into the homes of miners and forcing those still on strike to make a decision — either join us, or suffer the consequences.

One worker, Antonio Orlando, was shot dead by the mob in his living room after he refused to join the fray.

The mob made its way to the Imperial Coal offices and began dumping out wagons filled with coal.

One group entered the mine and attacked those working in the shafts, killing one miner and injuring several others. Another group went to the country bank in the village and ransacked it. Frightened families huddled in their homes as the mob slashed its way through town, hellbent on causing as much damage and intimidation as possible.

A few hours later, the mob left Imperial and headed back to Moon Run. The men of Imperial reinforced the village the following day, standing guard with shotguns in case the mob returned. On June 13, the Moon Run workers attacked the village of Cliff Mine, throwing rocks through the windows of homes and attacking guards. A mother and her baby narrowly escaped injury when a large brick was thrown through their kitchen window.

On July 13, 1894, an agreement was reached between the miners and Imperial Coal, finally putting an end to the strife. Little has been written about these events since they occurred.

In 1899, the Pittsburgh Coal Co. purchased Imperial Coal and the Montour Railroad. The new firm modernized the operation by drilling several natural gas wells for fuel, building storage bunkers for coal and upgrading the railroad’s equipment. Coal was mined continuously in the Imperial area until after World War II.

