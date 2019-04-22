When you buy a puppy, you might think that you're simply acquiring a family companion, but you're also participating in a billion-dollar business that crosses all lines of the economy. You can purchase a puppy from your neighbor down the street whose dog had an "oops" litter, from breeders who raise show or sport dogs as well as pets, from importers and rescue groups who bring them in from overseas, and from commercial breeders, ranging from mom-and-pop puppy farms to large-scale dog-production operations.

Does it matter where a puppy comes from as long as you're happy with him? Yes and no. A puppy's start in life can affect health and temperament through the years. Knowing his background can prepare you for issues you may encounter, including housetraining and behavior problems. Here's how to find a great puppy from a good source.

Smart puppy buyers know the adage "You get what you pay for." Choosing a puppy with a healthy start in life is likely to save you money in the long run.

Whether you want a purebred or a cross-breed (aka "designer dog"), look for a breeder who health-tests dogs for inherited problems before breeding them and has the paperwork to prove it; provides dogs with good veterinary care and high-quality food; and raises puppies in the home with good opportunities for socialization to people and the environment.

Don't put a premium on "papers." Registration papers, whether from the American Kennel Club or any other organization, aren't a guarantee of quality, health or temperament. Neither is breeder licensing by the United States Department of Agriculture. No agency or registry requires breeders to perform any specific health testing or socialization.

If possible, meet a puppy's mother and the breeder's other dogs. If they are friendly or have other positive personality traits common to their breed, your puppy will probably have a similar temperament. If they are shy or aggressive, look elsewhere.

Choose a breeder who offers a sales contract spelling out a two-year health guarantee against inherited diseases common in the breed. A breeder should be able to show you up-to-date copies of health certifications performed by specialists on both parents of puppies. It's a bonus if the breeder asks you to keep in touch throughout the dog's life and requires you to return the puppy at any time if you can't keep him.

Red flags: breeders who don't want buyers to see puppies at their home or breeding facility, puppies who aren't raised in a home environment, offers of "next-day shipping," or availability of large numbers of puppies.

Other sources for puppies are animal shelters and rescue groups. If possible, talk to a shelter employee or rescue volunteer who can counsel you about the puppies and share observations about their behavior.

Don't assume that a shelter's assessment of a dog's breed or mix is accurate. Unless they have firsthand knowledge from the person who brought the pups to the shelter or rescue group, employees and volunteers can only make guesses about a puppy's background. As he grows, your adopted puppy may be a "surprise package" of size and behavior traits. Be prepared for anything!

Wherever you get your pup, put at least the same amount of thought and research into his purchase that you would if you were buying a new car or refrigerator. When you're spending anywhere from $500 to $5,000 for a dog who will spend the next 10 or more years with you, you should get your money's worth.

Be patient. Some things in life are worth waiting for, and that includes puppies. Hold out for the one who's right for you, instead of taking home the first one you see.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Dr. Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker.