PITTSBURGH — Nearly 73,000 Garth Brooks fans will whoop it up May 18 at Heinz Field, though none of them will throw a tailgate that tops Trisha Yearwood's.

"I'm from the South — a Georgia Bulldogs girl — and we know tailgates," Yearwood said.

The country music and Food Network star will prove it when she hosts Trisha's Tailgate inside the large white tent on the south lawn of Heinz Field prior to her hubby's sold-out stadium concert. Tickets for her 3-to-6 p.m. tailgate bash cost $65, which includes unlimited food and two drink tickets.

"We figure people are going to come to a Garth concert and tailgate anyways — that's what they do — so what if we gave them a really nice tent where they can go if it's wet out? Or so they're not baking in the sun or have space heaters if it's cold," Yearwood said. "We'll have some really good food and drinks. I show up and do a cooking demonstration. We did this recently outside of Phoenix, and I took questions from the audience. We've got a pretty cool selfie station. It's like the party before the party. Your ultimate tailgate."

It gives Yearwood a chance to promote her line of Williams Sonoma products.

"For a couple years I've been partnered with them, but the one thing that's really taken off is our cocktail mixes," Yearwood said in a phone interview. "The big one is Summer in a Cup. It's a pineapple-y, fruity drink that tastes good without alcohol. But I mix it with vodka, which tastes good with everything. We'll kind of have a holy grail of cooking supplies you can peruse. And there will be a really nice bar with Tito's (vodka) and a wine sponsor, plus of course water and soft drinks. We'll have games like cornhole and a giant Jenga board and tic tac toe."

Tailgate hosting is a creative sidelight for the star of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" on Food Network.

Of course, singing remains the career focus for the three-time Grammy Award winner, who performed well-received sets in the middle of Brooks' string of 2015 shows at Consol Energy Center. In 2006, the singer of such hits as “She’s in Love With the Boy” and “The Woman Before Me” headlined a country music show at Pittsburgh's Point State Park.

Yearwood fulfilled a longtime dream this past Feb. 15 by releasing globally a Frank Sinatra cover album, "Let's Be Frank" — her first studio album in a dozen years.

Listeners will hear her breathe new life into Sinatra favorites, including such classics as "Witchcraft," "The Lady is a Tramp" and "Come Fly With Me."

"It was a lot of fun to do. I've wanted to make this record for 20 years. And yes, it was also terrifying," Yearwood said. "We recorded it at Capitol Records in Hollywood, where Frank Sinatra recorded, and they let me use the microphone Frank used. There was a 55-person orchestra, and some of the guys had worked with Frank before, like Al Schmitt who's won like 20 Grammys," (some with Aliquippa's Henry Mancini).

Yearwood's butterflies fluttered away once she and the orchestra dove into the first song.

"It felt so great," she said. "The orchestra treated me so well. They weren't like, 'Hey here's this little country girl; good luck.' They made me feel like I belonged in the room."

She said, "We recorded it in four days because it's expensive. There's a reason nobody records with a 55-member orchestra anymore. It costs a lot of money to hire all those players."

Yearwood's voice delivers a particularly stirring version of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," universally associated with Judy Garland.

"But Frank Sinatra recorded it, too," Yearwood said. "That was our philosophy on this album: If Frank recorded it, it was fair game."

"I grew up listening to all those standards," she said. "My mom was born in the '30s, so as kids we watched all those old movies and I'd hear those songs, so I've wanted to do a standards album. And 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' I've sung in my encores."

Interpreting Sinatra songs as a modern woman led to some in-depth thought and discussions.

For instance, Yearwood decided to keep male perspective, including a reference to "the gentlemen's code," in "One More for My Baby (And One More for the Road)."

"Thank you for noticing that. I thought about it a lot, before finally saying, 'Let's just leave it the way Frank did,' " Yearwood said. "Even on my own records, back when people would send cassettes with songs on them, they'd say here's a song that's 'female.' Well, what makes it female? Are there words you'd take out because you didn't think a girl would say them? Don't say a girl wouldn't sing that."

"The Lady is a Tramp" also prompted careful consideration.

Sinatra sang it in the third person, but Pittsburgh's own Lena Horne did a version, too.

"She was one of the first people to record it, and it's from her perspective," Yearwood said. "But there's the question can you sing that song today, with so many people worried about offending someone? Does that song offend? No, not if it's sung from the point of view of the woman who does what she wants when she wants. It's a female empowerment song if it's sung from the female perspective."

Yearwood has no plans yet to tour in support of her Sinatra record.

"We're still trying to figure out what's best. At least a smaller group of musicians, maybe, with a 10- or 12-piece string section. I'd really love to take this around next year and maybe do symphony shows."

One of the reasons she's not a support act on stage for Brooks' stadium tour is so she can finish her next album.

"I'm putting out a new country record in the fall. We'll announce the date in a couple of months," she said.

Before the country music power couple steps foot on Heinz Field property, allow Yearwood to confirm the oft-repeated reports that her hubby is a huge Steelers fan.

"He bleeds black and gold," she said. "He's Pittsburgh everything; Steelers, Penguins, Pirates."

Asked what particularly prized Pittsburgh sports possessions might be populating Brooks' man cave, Yearwood said, "It would be easier to tell you what he doesn't have.

"I'm a Tennessee Titans fan, though truthfully we don't get a lot to cheer about. So I cheer for the Steelers, too, unless they're playing the Titans. I mean, he'll be at home on his computer, and I'll hear, 'Aw, man, the Bucs are down.' He's keeping up with the score on his computer. He loves it all. Those Pittsburgh teams are such good guys. We've had a chance to meet some of them. For the World Tour, I got some of the Steelers' players to come up on stage. It's just a great city with great people. And it's so beautiful."

The sold-out Heinz Field show will be an especially memorable homecoming for Brooks' there-since-the-beginning tour drummer Mike Palmer, who grew up in Beaver Falls.

"He's one of those quietly wonderful people who doesn't talk a lot about himself," Yearwood said.

With her own brand of business endeavors to support, Yearwood needs to occasionally talk about herself.

She's proud of her three cookbooks; "Trisha's Table: My Feel-Good Favorites for a Balanced Life," "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen" and "Home Cooking With Trisha." You might find a few of the recipes at Trisha's Tailgate.

"They're very Southern ... but not everything from the South is cooked in lard," Yearwood said. "Some of the recipes are decadent, but that's mixed with healthier options, too. If you want to eat decadently, you should know how to make things that way, but you shouldn't eat like that every day. I do feel a responsibility to give people ideas on how they can eat healthy, too."