A listing of events held by religious organizations around the Erie region.

Find and submit Religion Calendar items at www.goerie.com/thingstodo. The deadline to be considered for print is Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call 870-1729 for information.

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

Service for the disposal of old Bibles: 9-11 a.m., April 20, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. After a short devotional service, Boy Scouts from Troop 104 will burn Bibles that are too worn to be reused. The ashes/remains will be buried in the ground. 833-4131, pastor@lakewooderie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/396018-0.

Easter Eggstravaganza: 10 a.m.-noon, April 20, Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Road, Fairview. Games, crafts, Easter story and skit, snacks and egg hunt for children through grade six. Registration requested. Free. 4601fumc@gmail.com, www.wearefumc.org, https://reg.planetreg.com/E3111832192546.

Easter egg hunt: 10 a.m.-noon, April 20, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road. Free egg hunt, refreshments, visit with the Easter Bunny and petting zoo. 864-3271. sumc-office@verizon.net, https://go.evvnt.com/404293-0.

Earth Day celebration: 5-9 p.m., April 22, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Whispering Lake Grove, ADF celebrates nature, responsibility to the Earth, and the Earth Mother. Ritual outside at 6 p.m. Potluck dinner follows. 814-720-1560, senior.druid@wlg-adf.org, https://go.evvnt.com/364205-0.

Building an inclusive church training: 6-9 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 W. 32nd St. Two-day training for anyone interested in starting a conversation at their church about welcoming the LGBTQIA community without sparking division and debate. All faiths welcome. Registration required online. $100; $50 for restricted incomes and $25 for students. 864-6831, mclcoffice1603@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/408080-0.

Holy Saturday service: 5 p.m., April 20, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Road. 833-1761, office@stpaulserie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/393455-0.

Easter at Erie First: 9:30 a.m.-noon, April 21, Erie First Assembly, 8150 Oliver Road. Free family breakfast with kids' train, petting baby chicks and bunnies, ga-ga ball and photo booth. Service at 11 a.m. 868-4876, skoehler@eriefirst.org, https://go.evvnt.com/408445-0.

Easter worship: 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., April 21, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West. Sermon by the Rev. Tom Hoeke: "God on the Move: Out of the Tomb." 864-3271. 864-3271, sumc-office@verizon.net, www.summitumc.net, https://go.evvnt.com/383607-0.

Easter worship: 9 and 11 a.m., April 21, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Road. 833-1761, office@stpaulserie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/393375-0.

Worship: 8:15 a.m.-noon, April 21, Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road. 864-3271, Sermon by the Rev. Tom Hoeke: "God on the Move: Out of the Tomb." 864-3271, www.summitumc.net.

Easter worship: 11 a.m., April 21, New Hope Presbyterian, 5440 Washington Ave. Sermon by the Rev. Charles McClung: "Looking for Life." 864-1920, newhope@velocity.net.

Worship: 11 a.m., April 21, Redeemer Evangelical Presbyterian Church, meeting at 950 W. Seventh St. Sermon by the Rev. Douglas Kortyna: "Responding to the Resurrection of Jesus of Nazareth." 897-0817, www.rpcerie.org/home.html, pastor_kortyna@rpcerie.org.

Easter worship: 11 a.m., April 21, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Road. 833-1761, office@stpaulserie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/393390-0.

Easter worship: 11 a.m., April 21, Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3520 Perry St. Sermon by the Rev. Anita Bernhardt. 456-7811, emmanual_presb@yahoo.com, http://presbyteriannetwork.com/emmanuelerie. 9:30 a.m., Sunday school breakfast with egg hunt.

Good Friday worship: 6-7 p.m., April 26, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Ave. Vespers service to commemorate the burial of Jesus Christ, with procession. 453-4902, nmihaly1013@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/412004-0.





UPCOMING EVENTS

Great and Holy Paschal/Easter worship: 8-9 p.m., April 27, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Ave. Paschal procession and announcement of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. 453-4902, nmihaly1013@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/412005-0.

Paschal and Easter divine liturgy worship: 9:30-10:30 a.m., April 28, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 1123 East Ave. Celebration of the Divine Liturgy for the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. 453-4902, nmihaly1013@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/412006-0.

Spring tea: 1-3 p.m., April 28, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1531 E. Grandview Blvd. Sisters of Mercy, House of Mercy host annual traditional tea with assorted tea sandwiches, cookies, fruit and teas. $25. 898-0167, michele.schroeck@gmail.com, https://go.evvnt.com/402823-2.

Moms of Preschoolers: 5:30-7 p.m., May 2 and 16, New Life Community Church, 1755 Lord Road, Fairview Township. Group for moms to make connections with other moms, have fun, find encouragement, eat and let their kids use up energy. Dinner and childcare provided. $32 for a one-year membership. 474-3386, newlifefairview.com, thechurchinfairview@gmail.com.

Rummage and bake sale: 3-7 p.m., May 3, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., May 4, Fairview United Methodist Church, 4601 Avonia Road, Fairview. $2 bag sale starts May 4, 12:15 p.m. Benefits church's United Methodist Women's ministries. 474-3612, msuper1@roadrunner.com.

Card party: 1-4:30 p.m., May 5, St. Boniface Catholic Catholic Church, Coleman Center, 9367 Wattsburg Road. Greene Township Lioness Cinco De Mayo party with raffles, prizes, 50/50, gift auction and lunch. $5 admission. 825-0031, daisy824@verizon.net.

Beltane/May Day: 5-9 p.m., May 5, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie, 7180 Perry Highway. Whispering Lake Grove, ADF celebrates springtime warmth. Ritual at 6 p.m. Potluck dinner follows. 814-720-1560, senior.druid@wlg-adf.org, https://go.evvnt.com/364259-0.

Chorale concert: 3-4:30 p.m., May 5, First United Methodist Church, 707 Sassafras St. Presque Isle Chorale presents a spring concert. Free. bbdolwick@aol.com.

'One Stringular Sensation': 7-8:30 p.m., May 10, First Alliance Church, 2939 Zimmerly Road. Young Artists Debut Orchestra performance with violin soloist Yang Liu. Free. 722-6033, jessiecollura@roadrunner.com, www.yadostars.org/events-1.

Seminar: 6-9 p.m., May 10, and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., May 11, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W. 38th St. "The Gift," a Life In The Spirit Seminar with talks, group discussions, worship and baptism. Sponsored by Word of Life Catholic Charismatic Renewal Center and Our Lady of Peace. Registration required. Free. 616-5735, office@wordoflifeccrc.org, www.eriercd.org/wordoflife/thegiftseminar.html.

Catholic Charities Club CC: 6:30-10 p.m., May 11, Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier. Fundraiser for Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Erie with hors d'oeuvres and dancing. www.clubccnight.com. $100. 824-1250, sdisanza@eriercd.org, https://go.evvnt.com/398357-1.

Fellowship Cafe: 6:30-9 p.m., May 11, Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 W. 10th St. Music to spread God's word and promote Christian fellowship; also coffee, soft drinks and snacks. Donations accepted. 833-4131, pastor@lakewooderie.org, https://go.evvnt.com/340046-0.

Work day for Operation Christmas Child: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 15, Grace Church, 7300 Grubb Road, McKean. Making jump ropes and school packs, counting and bagging paper and crayons and sorting items for shoebox gifts for children in need worldwide. Take a lunch if you want. 823-2574, nwpamedia@gmail.com, www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Rummage sale and bake sale: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., May 17, Holy Rosary School, 2701 East Ave. 868-1320, kcioccio@icloud.com.



Card party: 2-5 p.m., May 19, All Saints Parish, 11264 Route 97, Waterford. Light lunch with raffles, prizes, 50/50 and gift auction. $7. 796-3023, allsaint@allsaintsrcc.org, https://go.evvnt.com/407903-0.

ONGOING EVENTS

Erie Free Store: 4-7 p.m., Mondays, Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave. Customers welcome up to two times a month to shop and take what they need. Donations of clothing, accessories, toys and household items accepted, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4-7 p.m., Mondays. No furniture, large electronics, TVs or appliances. Free. 864-4809.

Free community breakfast: 8-10 a.m., second Sunday and last Saturday of each month in 2019, Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East. Free. 725-4105.

Soup kitchen volunteers: 10:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., third Wednesday of the month, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St. Volunteers needed to prepare and serve meals for Soup & Pasta Kitchen. 218-2627.