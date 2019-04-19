BEAVER – Penn State Extension will host a workshop at 5 p.m. April 23 to help vendors at farmers markets learn about controlling food safety risks.

The workshop teaches participants how to evaluate potential risks related to food safety from harvest through product sale. Topics include equipping food-safe facilities, source and purchasing ingredients, product handling and preparation, sales and service at the market, record keeping, traceability and liability.

Cost is $25. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/farmers-market-food-safety or call 877-345-0691.

The Farmers Market Food Safety workshop will be at extension offices at 1000 Third St., Suite 3, in Beaver.