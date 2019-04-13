Dennis Quaid and Jenny Craig reduced home prices this year.

LOS ANGELES — It’s a wrap in the Pacific Palisades, where Dennis Quaid has sold his home for $5.9 million. That’s down about $600,000 from what the actor originally sought last summer.

Built in 1929, the home has stayed in touch with its architectural roots, offering leaded glass windows, an ivy-draped facade and plenty of wood and tile finishes. Common spaces include a living room under vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a dramatic rounded office.

The movie theater, lined with parquet floors, takes in leafy views through a picture window. Six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms round out the 6,100-square-foot interior and include a master suite with a sitting area.

Outdoors, palm trees and verdant landscaping surround a brick patio and a swimming pool with a diving board.

Quaid, whose credits include “The Parent Trap” and “The Rookie,” bought the Spanish-style house six years ago for $5.1 million.

The 64-year-old actor has been busy of late, starring in the sci-fi series “Fortitude.” Later this year, he’s set to appear in the comedy-drama flick “A Dog’s Journey.”



WEIGHT-LOSS MOGUL SLIMS DOWN PRICE

The price of Jenny Craig’s Del Mar estate is looking a tad trimmer. After asking $39.5 million for the home five years ago, the weight-loss guru has put the beachfront property back up for sale at 27.9 million.

Built in 1980, the tan-colored compound wraps around an interior courtyard with a swimming pool and spa. In the backyard, the patio descends to 82 feet of sandy beachfront.

The two-story floor plan covers 7,625 square feet, offering five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and, unsurprisingly, two kitchens.

White-painted beamed ceilings, walls of glass and a dual-sided fireplace are highlights of the main living area. Up above, a master suite with mirrored walls expands to a wraparound deck.

Two guest units round out the interior. In addition, the three-quarter-acre property has a gated driveway and four-car garage.

Craig, 86, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983.

Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 bricks-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.