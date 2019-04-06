Beaver County can boast of a new chart topper.

New Galilee native Louis Cortelezzi plays saxophone in The Jazz Holdouts, a group whose single "Port Boulevard" recently went to No. 1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Recurrent Chart.

The Florida-based Jazz Holdouts have had a few other songs reach the Top 10, with a new single set for release in May.

Cortelezzi, a 2018 inductee into the Beaver Valley Musicians' Hall of Fame, has a fascinating resume he divides into three categories:

• Phase I: Recording, Touring & Broadway. After graduating from Columbia University, the Blackhawk High alum joined the band of RCA recording artist Richard Bear and spent six months on the road opening for Black Sabbath. Cortelezzi later hooked up with Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer Peter Allen and soft-rock star Dan Fogelberg, spending an average of eight months a year touring. The German band Nena ("99 Luftballoons") tapped Cortelezzi to play sax for their live shows, recreating the parts famed saxophonist David Sanborn played on their album. Then came work for TV (the "Kate and Allie" theme) films ("Crossing Delancey" and "Manhattan") and Broadway "Harlem Nocturne" and "Legs Diamond." In clubs, he worked with Broadway star Bernadette Peters.

•Phase II: The Jingles. By the mid-1990s, technology had reduced career opportunities for New York musicians, and since Cortelezzi was tired of the touring grind, he built a state-of-the-art studio and began composing. In a six-year period as a jingle writer, he wrote for such prestigious clients as Domino’s Pizza, Hyundai Motors, Pepsi, Pantene and Red Lobster.

•Phase III: Pokemon, et al. As the millennium approached, the jingle company Cortelezzi worked for was hired to score a new Japanese animated import, "Pokemon," which became a U.S. sensation. That brought more opportunities with kids shows, as Cortelezzi also wrote music for "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Now with the chart-topping Jazz Holdouts, it looks like he's got a Phase IV.

Cortelezzi tells me by email the Jazz Holdouts have no plans to tour yet.

I'd at least like to see a homecoming solo date offered to Cortelezzi by some Beaver County hot spot.

Sounds like a good pick for a Blackhawk fundraiser if you ask me.

Meanwhile, Cortelezzi sends along his nomination for the 2020 Beaver Valley music hall of fame — fellow Floridian Randy Estelle, a graduate of the former Northwestern High School in Darlington, who has achieved national success as a Christian music artist.

'The Lip' was a Beaver Falls native

File this under "S" for "Should've Told You Earlier":

By now, many of you have seen "Green Book," this year's Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning film starring Mahershala Ali as early 1960s pianist Don Shirley, and Viggo Mortensen as his bodyguard, Frank "The Lip" Vallelonga.

The real-life Vallelonga was a Beaver Falls native.

His parents, Nazarena and Nicholas Vallelonga, moved the family to the Bronx when Frank was just an infant.

Vallelonga later went into acting, memorably playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in HBO's "The Sopranos" and small mobster roles in "Donnie Brasco," "GoodFellas" and as an uncredited wedding guest in "The Godfather."