Beaver County can boast of a new chart topper.

New Galilee native Louis Cortelezzi plays saxophone in The Jazz Holdouts, a group whose single "Port Boulevard" recently went to No. 1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Recurrent Chart.

The Florida-based Jazz Holdouts have had a few other songs reach the Top 10, with a new single set for release in May.

Cortelezzi, a 2018 inductee into the Beaver Valley Musicians' Hall of Fame, has a fascinating resume he divides into three categories:

• Phase I: Recording, Touring & Broadway. After graduating from Columbia University, the Blackhawk High alum joined the band of RCA recording artist Richard Bear and spent six months on the road opening for Black Sabbath. Cortelezzi later hooked up with Grammy and Oscar winning singer Peter Allen and soft-rock star Dan Fogelberg, spending an average of eight months a year touring. The German band Nena ("99 Luftballoons") tapped Cortelezzi to play sax for their live shows, recreating the parts famed saxophonist David Sanborn played on their album. Then came work for TV (the "Kate and Allie" theme) films ("Crossing Delancey" and "Manhattan") and Broadway "Harlem Nocturne" and "Legs Diamond." In clubs, he worked with Broadway star Bernadette Peters.

•Phase II: The Jingles. By the mid-1990s, technology had reduced career opportunities for New York musicians, and since Cortelezzi was tired of the touring grind, he built a state-of-the-art studio and began composing. In a six-year period as a jingle writer, he wrote for such prestigious clients as Domino’s Pizza, Hyundai Motors, Pepsi, Pantene and Red Lobster.

•Phase III: Pokemon, et al. As the millennium approached, the jingle company Cortelezzi worked for was hired to score a new Japanese animated import, "Pokemon," which became a U.S. sensation. That brought more opportunities with kids shows, as Cortelezzi also wrote music for "Yu-Gi-Oh!" and “The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Now with the chart-topping Jazz Holdouts, it looks like he's got a Phase IV.

Cortelezzi tells me by email the Jazz Holdouts have no plans to tour yet.

I'd at least like to see a homecoming solo date offered to Cortelezzi by some Beaver County hot spot.

Sounds like a good pick for a Blackhawk fundraiser if you ask me.

Meanwhile, Cortelezzi sends along his nomination for the 2020 Beaver Valley music hall of fame — fellow Floridian Randy Estelle, a graduate of the former Northwestern High School in Darlington, who has achieved national success as a Christian music artist.

Outdoor Monaca music

Joseph Paul, owner of the new Monaca restaurant Tabula Rasa PGH, put out a call to "solid" local musicians, hoping to launch an outdoor music series in the borough the first Friday of every month from May to September or October.

Bands or solo acts would play three sets, from 6 to 9 p.m.

"No heavy metal, rap or electronic (unless we start getting a large amount of requests)," Paul posted on Facebook, where you should message him if you know of an interested and qualified band.

Free jazz in Pittsburgh

April brings lots of free jazz to Pittsburgh's Cultural District through the BNY Mellon Presents JazzLive series.

The Backstage Bar at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave., will offer some of the region's top players in shows lasting from 5 to 8 p.m.

The lineup:

April 2: Kenia

April 9: Dwayne Dolphin

April 16: Reggie Watkins Quartet

April 23: George Jones New View Trio

April 30: George Heid III

The series includes one ticketed event April 23 featuring the Ron Carter Quartet at the Greer Cabaret Theater. Tickets are $23 to see Carter, who played bass with some jazz giants, including Miles Davis' classic 1963-68 quintet, as well as Wes Montgomery and a European tour with Cannonball Adderley.

That's Pat

Sticking with the jazz theme, I finally caught a Pat Metheny show last Sunday at the Carnegie Lecture Hall in Pittsburgh.

Until then, I'd only seen the acclaimed jazz guitarist play in a concert DVD, but getting the truly live experience was a thrill.

Metheny dazzled at all sorts of speeds, strumming and fretting that distinct, airy tone of his.

He's been hailed as "one of the most significant and distinctive guitarists of the past 40 years" (by "The Great Jazz Guitarists: The Ultimate Guide"), though Metheny made sure to equally share the spotlight.

He introduced his new project, Side Eye, which will consist of a rotating cast of rising young musicians who've caught his interest.

So Metheny started his show joined by just Nate Smith, who displayed an abundance of brilliant drum fills. Smith delivered the finest drumming performance I've seen this year.

After a few songs, Metheny then welcomed on stage keyboardist James Francies, whom he said people in the jazz world are freaking out about because of his skill set. Indeed, Francies, surrounded on three sides by organs and a piano, proved to be a delight, keeping pace with Metheny's virtuoso playing.

Halfway through the show, the trio soared off into an extended jam that netted a standing ovation from the nearly sold-out crowd.

'The Lip' was a Beaver Falls native

File this under "S" for "Should've Told You Earlier":

By now, many of you have seen "Green Book," this year's Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning film starring Mahershala Ali as early 1960s pianist Don Shirley, and Viggo Mortensen as his bodyguard, Frank "The Lip" Vallelonga.

The real-life Vallelonga was a Beaver Falls native.

His parents, Nazarena and Nicholas Vallelonga, moved the family to the Bronx when Frank was just an infant.

Vallelonga later went into acting, memorably playing crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi in HBO's "The Sopranos" and small mobster roles in "Donnie Brasco," "GoodFellas" and as an uncredited wedding guest in "The Godfather."

