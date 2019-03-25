This year’s Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, a statewide beautification effort, runs through May 31.

Pitch in to pitch out.

Now that spring is here, volunteers are called to action in this year’s Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, a statewide beautification effort.

A joint effort by PennDOT and the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, the cleanup campaign runs through May 31.

Volunteers are asked to clear trash from roadsides and stream banks to make communities more inviting, as well as improve public health, PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said in a news release.

Last year, 108,638 volunteers collected more than 6.5 million pounds of litter from Pennsylvania's roads, trails and shorelines, according to PennDOT.

Volunteers can organize their own event and register it at Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania, or can register to participate in an already registered event. Gloves, trash bags, and safety vests are provided.

PennDOT created a webpage that includes volunteer opportunities available in the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania: https://gacofpa.org.

These are among events already registered in Beaver, Lawrence and northern Allegheny counties. Check the website for updates.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Coraopolis Shade Tree Commission Arbor Day Community Cleanup

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.

Coraopolis Riverfront Park at Broadway Street and First Avenue.

Contact: Stephanie Blazier at coraopolisstc@gmail.com.

North Fayette and Findlay townships annual spring community cleanup

9 a.m. to noon April 27.

310 Main St., North Fayette.

Contact: Johnna Zona at zonaj@northfayettetwp.onmicrosoft.com.

BEAVER COUNTY

Greensweep Redd Up the Ramps in Beaver

9 a.m. to noon April 13.

Meet at Café Kolache, Third Street, Beaver. Entrances and exits of the borough will be targeted.

Contact: Mary Anne Peluso at maryannepeluso@comcast.net.

Democratic Party of Beaver County Cleanup Beaver Falls

9 a.m. to noon April 13.

Meet at Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls, 1301 Seventh Ave.

Contact: Ashlee Caul at ashlee14th@gmail.com.

Franklin Avenue Development Committee hosts the Gathering: Aliquippa Earth Day

9 a.m. to noon April 27.

Meet in front of Uncommon Grounds Cafe at 380 Franklin Ave. Several groups will work to clean up the Franklin Avenue corridor. In addition, organizers are looking at flower planting and other beautification projects. For latest updates, check or message Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FAQuip/.

Contact: Heather Harmon Kennedy at heather@harmonkennedy.com.

Cannelton Road Trash Pick-up (Team Lynn Farkas)

9 to 11:30 a.m. April 27.

Meet at Dollar General at Cannelton Road and Route 51. Volunteers will pick up trash on about two miles of Cannelton Road starting at Route 51. All supplies and breakfast, lunch and drinks are provided for volunteers.

Contact: Rachel Wagoner at rachel.m.farkas@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/events/1942731379185657/.

City of Aliquippa Cleanup Day

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27.

Contact: Kelly Callen at kelly.callen@aliquippapa.gov.

Rochester Earth Day Clean Up

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27.

Contact: Nicholas Klutka at nklutka@gmail.com.

Committee to Clean and Beautify Ambridge hosts Ambridge Cleanup and Greening Event

9:30 a.m. to noon May 4.

Meet at Falcons Lodge, 529 Eighth St. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.; cleanup and greening -- garden planting and mulching; litter removal; tree planting -- starts at 10 a.m. at various locations. Free lunch afterward for all volunteers.

Contact: Roberta Sciulli at bruins83@comcast.net.

Conway Friends and Neighbors Conway Litter Cleanup

9 a.m. to noon May 4 (rain date May 11).

Meet at 801 First Ave.

Contact: Shannon Sanders at conwayreccommittee@gmail.com.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Wampum Chapter North Country Trail Association North Country Trail Cleanup

1 to 3 p.m. April 28.

Meet at Bevington Boat Launch, 201 River Road, Wampum. Volunteers will clean up Wampum Chapter’s trail route in both directions along River Road across the Beaver River from Wampum.

Contact: David Brewer at wam@northcountrytrail.org.