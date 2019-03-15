Where did they come from and why do they exist?

Oh, those poor cockroaches. Always reviled and demonized. The bottom of the totem pole. Never any respect. Rodney Dangerfield could relate.

Then it went from bad to worse. They were knocked-out of popular vilification by those relentless bed bugs. Cockroaches might not be in the spotlight, but they certainly not out of contention as the most disgusting and despised invader.

Despite their name, American cockroaches (Periplaneta americana) are not red, white and blue. And not even from here. Native of Africa, they were introduced onto our soil while hitching a ride with settlers back in the 17th century. They now essentially have worldwide distribution.

Their presence is often undeniable. These cockroaches boast a body length extending almost 2½ inches. Add their antennae, and these purveyors of yuck are almost 5 inches long. They are, in typical fashion, often referred to as palmetto bugs; a more dignified name.

Both males and females have full-length wings, though they are not known to fly in northern climates. My first tropical vacation left me with a memorable encounter with a strong-flying specimen. It introduced itself to me by landing on my face. Aloha!

Females produce about 800 offspring in their lifetime. Their development period can extend over two years, depending on the weather. Cooler temperatures prolong gestation and adult life by about one year.

These cockroaches are omnivorous, feeding on a varied diet. They have been known to nosh on starches, soaps, cosmetics, milk, sweets, etc. They have a weakness for fermenting foods. They will spoil and contaminate more food than they are capable of eating. Like other roaches, they have a definite need for moisture. They can survive a few months without food, but only one month without water.

They actually serve a beneficial purpose. They break down organic material, speeding up the recycling process. In tropical climates, small birds, reptiles and small mammals have been known to end up on their plates.

A large problem with these cockroaches is their habit of feeding in unsavory environments like sewers and garbage piles. Similar to Oriental cockroaches, they will spread pathogens onto our food and utensils, creating illness.

These roaches are the largest household-infesting species. It is a common occurrence in warmer venues to find surprise invaders. Indoors, they are usually found in warm, dark areas like basements and crawlspaces. Consequently, bathrooms and kitchens end up being their final destination.

They are primarily pests of commercial buildings, like bakeries, restaurants, food processing plants and hospitals. They will commonly enter through floor drain lines and heating conduits, routinely infesting sump pumps and steam pipe chases.

Weather permitting, American cockroaches can also be found outdoors. Many people have questioned this, asking how this could be possible. Remember, never underestimate the power of a cockroach. Especially an American one.

Henry Fox is the owner of Henry N. Fox Professional Pest Management. You can ask him questions at letstalkbugs@gmail.com.